Forgive me for the following movie car “geek-out” session. There have been hundreds of significant car roles featured in memorable movie scenes over the decades. Here’s a list of them:
• 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400S in 1981’s Cannonball Run
• 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello in 2003’s Bad Boys II
• 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California in 1986’s Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
• 1975 Porsche 911/930 Turbo in 1987’s No Man’ Land
• 1993 Mazda RX-7 in 2001’s The Fast & Furious
• 1986 Mini Mayfair in 2002’s The Bourne Identity
• 1976 Ferrari 275 GTB in 1976’s Rendezvous
• Audi S8 in 1998’s Ronin
• 1976 Lotus Esprit S1 in 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me
• 1997 BMW 750iL in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies
• 2008 Aston Martin DBS in 2008’s Quantum of Solace
Among all of these and numerous other “star-cars,” the 1968 Ford Mustang 390 GT 2+2 Fastback is an icon among icons. The Bullitt was cast to star alongside virtuoso Wheelman Steve McQueen in the crime thriller by the same name. Both the car and film became instant classics. The legendary chase scene also became the bar by which others were measured. This scene was so thrilling, so gritty, so realistic, that decades past before it was rivaled. Many including myself name the chase scene in Ronin as the only action sequence to equal or clear the bar set by Bullitt.
The all new Bullitt
Ford has released an all-new Bullitt for 2019, which is only the third variant to wear the badge. Like subsequent movie chase scenes, the 2019 Bullitt has a great shadow to clear before it can stand on its own spotlight. Ford recently provided me with the opportunity to drive one.
The current generation of the Ford Mustang could be the best generation to carry the Bullitt name. Ford did an excellent job when redesigning the Mustang for 2015. When compared to its American muscle car brethren, the differences are clear.
Chevrolet’s Camero has a more dynamic style which makes a stronger initial impact, but some angles are awkward. The Dodge Challenger has a more imposing style, but its narrow hips and taller stature is visually unbalanced.
The Ford Mustang, on the other hand, has a more polished, sophisticated and balanced style. It’s a style that seems to have influenced even the designers of the 2019 BMW 850i. Just take a look at the rear three-quarters of the BMW and you will no doubt see the similarities.
The 2019 Bullitt enhances the styling of the already beautiful lines of the Mustang. Everything from the chrome accented shaved grill and hood vents, to its retro-like wheels are subtle but noticeable improvements.
When behind the wheel of the 2019 Bullitt, the essence of detective Frank Bullitt washes over the driver. The 2019 Bullitt brings together old school muscle, new tech, and nostalgia. Press the start button and the configurable 12-inch digital LCD screen presents a motion graphics like movie opening complete with a heart-pounding soundtrack. The leather Recaro seats accented by green stitching provide both support and comfort.
The 2019 Bullitt produces 480 horsepower and 420 pounds-feet of torque with a 7,400 rpm redline. Ford borrowed the intake manifold from its awesome Shelby GT350 for the Bullitt. An active valve performance exhaust system featuring a new Black NitroPlate double-dual set is standard. Brembo brakes sit behind 19 inches five-spoke aluminum wheels at the ready to subtract digits added to the speedometer.
Unlike many sports cars these days, the 2019 Bullitt features an old school six-speed manual transmission complete with a cue-ball shifter. The short throw shifter is a joy to row which had me shifting unnecessarily. Rev-matching can also be turned on or off depending up preference for downshifts. Gear ratios are long which provide longer exhaust note jam sessions between shifts. Ford admits to cheating by piping some sound into the cabin. Overall the sound is a glorious rumble, minus annoying droning that is produced by some exhaust systems.
The 2019 Bullitt is available in two colors only, Shadow Black and Dark Highland Green. Most purists would say it should only be one color. Although I am not a fan of green, with exception of neon shades, the 2019 Bullitt looks good in Dark Highland Green.
Acceleration, braking, and steering all had me looking forward to each drive. Ride quality was firm but comfortable in each setting. Like most performance cars, some surface interruptions did produce harsh feedback. Overall the 2019 Mustang Bullitt is a high achievement! Much of the spotlight has been taken away from the Bullitt with the introduction of the 700 horsepower 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500. While this looks like an amazing Mustang, the Bullitt still holds it’s own.
MODEL
2019 Mustang Bullitt
PRICE RANGE
$48,000—$52,000
VEHICLE TYPE
Muscle Car (Sports Coupe)
ENGINE
5.0 liter (5038 cubic inches) DOHC 32-valve V8 producing 480 horsepower and 420 pounds-feet of torque
DRIVE TYPE
Rear Wheel
ACCELERATION
0—60: mph 4.2—4.6 seconds
BRAKING
60—0: 105 feet
TOP SPEED
163 mph
FUEL ECONOMY
15 mpg city 24 mpg highway