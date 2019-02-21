Today
Of Good Nature
What: Of Good Nature with The Elovators; $10
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: The Commodore, 504 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecommodorechs.com
Tin Roof Music
What: House of I, Inn Vinegar and Pierce Alexander 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); The Hollow Roots and The White Walls 9 p.m. Friday ($5); Jupiter Down, Thieving Coyote and Derpot 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Nathan & Eva, Hannah O & Sid Kinsley 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule
Dr. Bacon
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 21; $8
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Friday
Gin House Boys
When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Manny’s, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys
John Brannen
What: Queen Street Harmony Series 8-10 p.m.; $25
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
More Info: queenstreetplayhouse.org
Fiasco
What: Fiasco with To Forget and Umanita Nova; $5
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule
RIPE
What: RIPE with The Brook & The Bluff; $14
When: 9 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Straight Jacket
When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach
More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic
Follywood Music
What: Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 10 p.m. Saturday
Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.
More Info: planetfollywood.com
Saturday
Bird Jam for Turtles
What: Benefit for Cape Romain Sea Turtle Program with love music from Bogan Mask, Danielle Howle, Dallas Baker & Friends, Natty Grass and The Ol’ 55s, with oysters and more from 1-6 p.m.; $10-$25
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: bit.ly/2TX4EQj
Shrimp City Slim
When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston
More Info: shrimpcityslim.com
Smoky Weiner
What: Anniversary celebration with Smoky Weiner & The Hot Links with Lowcountry Boil and more from 4-7 p.m.; $25
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
More Info: bit.ly/2T3tdgV
The Bonfire
What: Hip-hop Bonfire presented by Courtenay the Poet with Glizzy, Romello Riche and the Klub Killer DJs Major Boi and Kub, with food vendors, games and more; BYOB and blankets; $20
When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 23
Where: Quarters K at Riverfront Park, 1045 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
More Info: thechsbonfire.com
High Plains Drifters
What: High Plains Drifters’ Beastie Boys tribute: “Paul’s Boutique” in its entirety with Moontalkr; $12-$15
When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Blue Dogs
What: Mex 1 Sessions benefit for Carolina Studios; $35
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: bit.ly/2EilbZo
Mike Stud
What: Mike Stud with Honors and 4TheHomies; $22
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
JD Simo
When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24; $10-$12
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com
Tuesday
Carbon Leaf
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26; $15
Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: musicfarm.com
Wednesday
Barn Jam
What: Gregory Carlton Hayes, Mechanical River, McKenzie Butler Band, Proudfoot and Lowlight; $5 suggested donation; BYOB
When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: awendawgreen.com
Swamp Kids
What: Swamp Kids featuring members of Big Mean Sound Machine, Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band with Well Charged; $5-$8
When: 10 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com