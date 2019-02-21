Today

Of Good Nature

What: Of Good Nature with The Elovators; $10

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: The Commodore, 504 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecommodorechs.com

Tin Roof Music

What: House of I, Inn Vinegar and Pierce Alexander 8 p.m. Thursday ($7); The Hollow Roots and The White Walls 9 p.m. Friday ($5); Jupiter Down, Thieving Coyote and Derpot 8 p.m. Saturday ($7); Nathan & Eva, Hannah O & Sid Kinsley 8 p.m. Wednesday ($7)

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: charlestontinroof.com/#schedule

Dr. Bacon

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 21; $8

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Friday

Gin House Boys

When: 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Manny’s, 1680 Old Towne Road, Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/ginhouseboys

John Brannen

What: Queen Street Harmony Series 8-10 p.m.; $25

Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston

More Info: queenstreetplayhouse.org

Fiasco

What: Fiasco with To Forget and Umanita Nova; $5

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: theroyalamerican.com/schedule

RIPE

What: RIPE with The Brook & The Bluff; $14

When: 9 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Straight Jacket

When: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Sand Dollar Social Club, 7 Center St., Folly Beach

More Info: facebook.com/straightjacketmusic

Follywood Music

What: Thomas Champagne Band 10 p.m. Friday; Eric Penrod 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Planet Follywood, 32 Center St.

More Info: planetfollywood.com

Saturday

Bird Jam for Turtles

What: Benefit for Cape Romain Sea Turtle Program with love music from Bogan Mask, Danielle Howle, Dallas Baker & Friends, Natty Grass and The Ol’ 55s, with oysters and more from 1-6 p.m.; $10-$25

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: bit.ly/2TX4EQj

Shrimp City Slim

When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Palmetto Brewing Co., 289 Huger St., downtown Charleston

More Info: shrimpcityslim.com

Smoky Weiner

What: Anniversary celebration with Smoky Weiner & The Hot Links with Lowcountry Boil and more from 4-7 p.m.; $25

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

More Info: bit.ly/2T3tdgV

The Bonfire

What: Hip-hop Bonfire presented by Courtenay the Poet with Glizzy, Romello Riche and the Klub Killer DJs Major Boi and Kub, with food vendors, games and more; BYOB and blankets; $20

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 23

Where: Quarters K at Riverfront Park, 1045 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

More Info: thechsbonfire.com

High Plains Drifters

What: High Plains Drifters’ Beastie Boys tribute: “Paul’s Boutique” in its entirety with Moontalkr; $12-$15

When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Blue Dogs

What: Mex 1 Sessions benefit for Carolina Studios; $35

When: 7 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, 2205 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: bit.ly/2EilbZo

Mike Stud

What: Mike Stud with Honors and 4TheHomies; $22

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

JD Simo

When: 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24; $10-$12

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com

Tuesday

Carbon Leaf

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26; $15

Where: Music Farm, 32 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: musicfarm.com

Wednesday

Barn Jam

What: Gregory Carlton Hayes, Mechanical River, McKenzie Butler Band, Proudfoot and Lowlight; $5 suggested donation; BYOB

When: 6-10 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: awendawgreen.com

Swamp Kids

What: Swamp Kids featuring members of Big Mean Sound Machine, Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band with Well Charged; $5-$8

When: 10 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: charlestonpourhouse.com