The Medical University of South Carolina decided to put in the paperwork to certify its neonatal intensive care unit. If approved, it would be the first at that level in South Carolina.
Hospital leaders said at a board of trustees meeting Friday morning the move comes as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control added a "level" to its list. Now, four is the highest possible.
Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC, said care at the hospital's NICU will be no pricier and little will change if the application to DHEC is approved. MUSC already has most of the providers it needs to fit the bill, he said. The designation for a Level 4 NICU requires the hospital to have pediatric and surgical consultants available every hour of the day and night.
MUSC's plan is another step taken to better equip the state to address its troubling rate of infant mortality.
In 2016, seven out of every 1,000 babies died before their first birthday. That's higher than the national rate, which was 5.87 the same year, according to a state health plan released by the health department in July.
Meanwhile, a handful too few of the very sickest babies are not being born in one of the hospitals best equipped to care for them. About 82 percent of very low birthweight babies are born in a Level 3 NICU, 2 percent lower than regulators would like.
Still, health officials don't want many hospitals in the state trying to provide these same services. So in South Carolina, they have taken a regional approach, only allowing one hospital in a region to operate a Level 3 NICU.
"It is not desirable or cost-effective for all hospitals in the state to provide the higher levels of care," according to the state health plan.
They even denied Trident Health's application to upgrade its nursery to a Level 3 NICU in 2014. Only one Level 3 center can be within a 60-mile radius, the state health department ruled.
The dispute is caught up in the state's administrative law court.
Cawley said the state health department has begun to appreciate that some of the Level 3-designated hospitals offer a greater level of care than others.
"There are higher level threes and lower level threes," he told trustees.