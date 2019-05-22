The Medical University of South Carolina has struck yet another agreement to take it into the business of rural health and extend its reach outside of Charleston.
MUSC Health signed a "strategic alliance" agreement with Hampton Regional Medical Center, the system announced Wednesday morning. The agreement will bring specialty care to the small, 32-bed rural hospital via MUSC's telehealth network, which can connect experts in Charleston to patients elsewhere in the state.
A press release from MUSC mentions no money changing hands between the two hospital systems.
The announcement of the alliance comes as MUSC expands across the state.
Most recently, the health system announced it would spend $50 million to build a new hospital between two others in Kingstree and Lake City. Both of the existing hospitals, Lake City Community Hospital and Williamsburg Regional Hospital, will close.
MUSC has also announced other plans nearby. It plans to share a new, 35-bed "micro-hospital" with Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Bluffton. The cost of that project, slated to be finished in 2022, is expected to be $44 million, according to a press release.
But the partnership with Hampton Regional Medical Center doesn't include plans for new brick-and-mortar facilities. Rather, it will use MUSC's expanding network of virtual health care to fill in some of the missing pieces the small hospital has.
The health systems hope making MUSC's specialists available to people living in the rural area without having to travel or move will help Hampton Regional's financial stability, according to a press release from MUSC.
“We have developed a working model that will enhance the level of care offered in rural communities and, simultaneously, lend critical support to rural hospitals,” Dr. Pat Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health, said in a statement. “Moving forward, we can replicate this distinct model of rural health care delivery in rural communities across South Carolina and, potentially, at a national level.”
Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement he "couldn't be happier" with the agreement.
The state government has spent $68 million in one-time commitments since 2013 on telemedicine.
