Photo essay: Summerville firefighter starts 100-mile trek for 9/11 charities

David Moore, a firefighter with Dorchester County Fire Rescue, gets ready for his 7 a.m. start Friday morning on a 100-mile trek around Charleston to honor and raise money for veterans, local first responders and their families. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Summerville firefighter David Moore began a 100-mile trek on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — to honor and raise money for U.S. veterans, local first responders and their families. 

Before dawn, while wearing 45 pounds of firefighter gear, the 54-year-old man with Dorchester County Fire Rescue began the course in Mount Pleasant. He planned to walk to Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, downtown Charleston and West Ashley and back within 48 hours. He hoped to complete the journey by early Sunday.

Moore is raising money for the 9/11 Heroes Run, which will donate the proceeds to the Lincolnville Fire Department and the Travis Manion Foundation. 

David Moore (left) and Kevin Jones prepare for Moore’s 100-mile walk throughout Charleston on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Jones a biology professor at Charleston Southern University, will serve as Moore’s crew chief, coach and motivator following behind him the next two days. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore, a firefighter with Dorchester County Fire Rescue, puts on his full fireman gear before walking 100 miles on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore, a firefighter with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue, walks along the Isle Of Palms connector Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Kevin Jones tapes up David Moore’s feet before the 100-mile trek on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Several supporters walk the first mile with David Moore at Park West Recreational Complex on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore, a firefighter with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue, walks along the Isle Of Palms Connector on Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore takes a sip of Gatorade along the Isle Of Palms connector Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Early morning fog lifts as David Moore starts his first mile around the Park West Recreational Complex on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore waves to a bicyclist as he walks on the Isle Of Palms connector Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore (right) takes a bite of an orange with Kevin Jones and Bryson Jeffords along the Isle Of Palms connector Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore, a firefighter with Dorchester County Fire Rescue, gears up after a break along the Isle of Palms connector Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore walks with Bryson Jeffords and Jennifer Shyrigh along U.S. Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Photos: Dorchester County firefighter treks 100 miles on 9/11 for local departments

David Moore, 54, with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue Department, walks  100-miles in full gear on Sept. 11. He plans to complete his run in the Lowcountry in the next two days for charity. 

