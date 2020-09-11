Photo essay: Summerville firefighter starts 100-mile trek for 9/11 charities

Summerville firefighter David Moore began a 100-mile trek on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — to honor and raise money for U.S. veterans, local first responders and their families.

Before dawn, while wearing 45 pounds of firefighter gear, the 54-year-old man with Dorchester County Fire Rescue began the course in Mount Pleasant. He planned to walk to Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, downtown Charleston and West Ashley and back within 48 hours. He hoped to complete the journey by early Sunday.

Moore is raising money for the 9/11 Heroes Run, which will donate the proceeds to the Lincolnville Fire Department and the Travis Manion Foundation.