Photo essay: Summerville firefighter starts 100-mile trek for 9/11 charities

David Moore, a firefighter with Dorchester County Fire Rescue, gets ready for his 7 a.m. start Friday morning on a 100-mile trek around Charleston to honor and raise money for veterans, local first responders and their families. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
David Moore (left) and Kevin Jones prepare for Moore’s 100-mile walk throughout Charleston on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Jones a biology professor at Charleston Southern University, will serve as Moore’s crew chief, coach and motivator following behind him the next two days. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Summerville firefighter David Moore began a 100-mile trek on Friday — the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks — to honor and raise money for U.S. veterans, local first responders and their families.
Before dawn, while wearing 45 pounds of firefighter gear, the 54-year-old man with Dorchester County Fire Rescue began the course in Mount Pleasant. He planned to walk to Isle of Palms, Sullivan's Island, downtown Charleston and West Ashley and back within 48 hours. He hoped to complete the journey by early Sunday.
Moore is raising money for the 9/11 Heroes Run, which will donate the proceeds to the Lincolnville Fire Department and the Travis Manion Foundation.
David Moore, 54, with the Dorchester County Fire Rescue Department, goes through his medals from races he has completed while packing for his Sept. 11 100-mile run in full gear. He plans to complete his run in the Lowcountry in the next two days for charity. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com
