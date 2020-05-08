Photo essay: Following flowers from the fields to the doorsteps in time for Mother's Day

Sarah Robinson harvests larkspur at Feast and Flora Farm in Meggett on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The farm usually specializes in growing flowers for weddings, but when they were canceled this year because of the coronavirus, the farm shifted to selling to florists and grocers. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Tess Ashcroft cuts edible flowers for herself from a box at Feast & Flora Farm in Meggett on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The farm was planning on selling the flowers to chefs at various Charleston restaurants this spring, but are now unable to because of the coronavirus. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Suzanne Strehle, owner of Suzanne's Floral Studio on Seabrook Island, picks up flowers from Feast & Flora Farm in Meggett on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. This was the first time Strehle has ordered flowers through the farm. Like many other florists, she is struggling to get her usual orders for Mother's Day from wholesale suppliers because of a worldwide disruption in the supply chain. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Sarah Robinson pulls a cart of harvested flowers to a workshop at Feast & Flora Farm in Meggett to be made into bouquets for grocers and to be sold as wholesale to florists on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Mother's Day bouquets for Burbage's, a corner grocery store in downtown Charleston, wait to be delivered at Feast and Flora Farm in Meggett on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Since the coronavirus outbreak, events that the farm usually provides flowers for, such as weddings, graduations, and funerals, have been canceled. To avoid losing the flowers on the farm, the business has tripled its wholesale clients. Lauren Petracca/Staff
"These lilies have not been the best, either," says Karen Powell, owner of OK Florist, as she grabs flowers for a Mother's Day arrangement from a cooler at her shop in Summerville on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Because of a worldwide disruption in the supply chain of flowers due to the coronavirus pandemic, Powell said some of the flowers she has received from suppliers, such as tulips, have been smaller than she's used to. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Karen Powell, owner of OK Florist, puts together a Mother's Day arrangement at her shop in Summerville on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Powell says she thinks this Mother's Day is busier than previous years because people may not be able to see their mothers due to coronavirus restrictions, so they're sending flowers instead. She had to turn off the ordering option on her website and has been working over 12 hours a day this week to fulfill the orders pouring in. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Karen Powell, owner of OK Florist in Summerville, makes an arrangement in preparation for Mother's Day on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Even though it was her birthday, Powell guessed she would be at the shop until 10 p.m. working to arrange all of the orders for Mother's Day. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Crystal Hodge, a concierge at The Palms of Mount Pleasant, hands a vase of flowers to resident Geraldine McManus that was sent by one of her children for Mother's Day through OK Florist on Friday, May 8, 2020. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, McManus is unable to have any visitors at the retirement community. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Flowers and special dinners for moms across the country is a Mother's Day tradition, but the coronavirus pandemic has dampened some of the enthusiasm for dining out.
This year, sending flowers for Mother's Day has become more than just a symbol of love, but a way to connect in a time of social distancing.
From the flower fields to florist shops, owners and employees are working hard to fill orders to deliver to the doorsteps of mothers in time for one of the busiest flower holidays of the year.
The rush is welcomed by an industry that depends heavily on business driven by weddings, graduations, and events that have been canceled due to the epidemic. Just like nearly every person and business, farms and florists haven't been spared from the devastation caused by COVID-19. For them, Mother's Day couldn't have come soon enough.