Photo essay: 2020 brought more sea level rise and flooding

Flooding can cause transportation hardships that lead to lost workdays and health risks. Painters struggle to pull a stalled van from floodwater on King Street. Heavy rain flooded the Charleston area on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, stranding drivers on inundated streets and forcing evacuations from some buildings. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff
Climate change brings rising seas and more frequent violent storms. That’s a boon for surfers like these who exploit the waves during an unusually high tide on Folly Beach, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. But it also erodes the shore, threatening the island’s future. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
High tide washes beneath condemned homes along the coast of Harbor Island in South Carolina on Friday, January 17, 2020. The South Carolina coast faces climate change-driven sea level rise and intensifying storms. Climate change also threatens more than beach homes of the wealthy. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
While climate change affects both wealthy and lower-income households, those with less are more vulnerable to its impacts. A woman tentatively wades through floodwater by public housing complex Gadsden Green. Public housing properties like Gadsden Green are proportionately more vulnerable to flooding based on the FEMA floodplains compared to other residential properties in the city. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Charleston-area floodwaters are full of disease-carrying microbes, a Post and Courier analysis shows. Kirstin Janssen walks through the flooded Vanderhorst Street on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Sky-high levels of E. coli bacteria — in some places more than 60 times higher than state limits – were found along America Street after several inches of rain fell and flooded parts of the peninsula Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Communities facing more frequent and severe flooding have seen their real estate markets take a hit, with repeat flooding driving down prices. Andrew Morrison removes soaked items out of his home on Shoreham Road on James Island after it was flooded with 3 inches of rain on Friday, April 24, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Flooding has become frequent enough that many residents seem to casually accept it as part of daily life. Kevin Early stands at the front door to check out the flooding on Vanderhorst Street after heavy rains on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
While flooding often shuts down parts of the city, some venture into the water despite the health risks posed by the water teeming with E. coli and toxic chemicals. Likely in search of flooded vehicles, a tow truck passes Daniel Knieriem floating along President Street with a beverage on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Charleston. File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff
Tidal floods were a rarity in Charleston just a few decades ago. Now, they happen on average every five days – even when it’s sunny. Usually found by the waters edge of lakes and rivers, a double crested cormorant chooses the flood waters of Hagood Street during high tide on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Charleston’s Westside neighborhood. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Charleston heavily relies on tourism drawn by the city's architecture and history. Flooding from a morning tide that peaked at 7.86 feet make visiting Charleston's Battery more difficult on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Charleston. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Seasonal king tides push saltwater into city streets without a storm in sight, impacting traffic and commerce. Tourism is one of the state's leading economic sectors. A carriage tour makes its way down North Market Street in flooded water on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in Charleston. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Tidal floods were a rarity in Charleston just a few decades ago. Now, they happen on average every five days – even when it’s sunny. on Monday Oct. 19, 2020, Emma Spendlove jumps over water while shopping at the Charleston City Market in Charleston where vendors are often disrupted by flooding. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Server Alexandra Schroettner walks through saltwater that has risen over the patio at Saltwater Cowboys as she serves guests lunch on Shem Creek Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. The restaurant has experienced flooding numerous days. Some servers bring their own boots after learning from experience, but the restaurant also keeps a stash of boots on hand. “‘I think it’s fun. It’s somewhat exciting. Especially with boots on.“ said Schroettner who splashed around in bright yellow boots serving customers. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Floodwater can be dangerous for motorists. Navigating flooding in the dark leaves a driver stranded along Highway 61 in Charleston on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Even when vehicle manages to drive through water, it can still be damaging to electronics, engine, ignition and brakes. File/Andrew Whitaker/Staff
Flooding driven by climate change has forced Charleston emergency personnel to learn swift water rescue techniques. Charleston firefighter Viktor Kruzhinsky (left) uses a roof hook as a depth gauge to sound the ground in front of him while rescuing motorists trapped by floodwaters at the intersection of King and Huger streets after an intense downpour over downtown Charleston on Friday, Sep. 25, 2020. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
More frequent flooding driven by climate change often forces the closure of streets around the city stifling transportation for workers and commerce. Charleston Police Sgt. Chris Adams sets up a blockade at the corner of South Battery and East Battery Street to keep cars from driving through water Monday Sept. 21, 2020, in Charleston. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff
On two prosthetic legs, John Stanley makes his way through a flooded Ashley Avenue on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, on his way to the parking garage. “It makes it hard for a disabled person.” Patients and health care workers increasingly battle floodwaters to reach Charleston’s vulnerable medical district — or they give up altogether. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
"I had to get out," Christy Parker said to her husband, Steven, as the water rose in the car. "I was having a panic attack." Rain flooded downtown Charleston on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Persistent flooding has sapped an estimated $45 million from institutions in Charleston’s medical district in the past five years. An ambulance drives toward the medical district that includes MUSC and Roper Hospital Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Charleston. Several inches of rain fell flooding parts of the peninsula. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
By 2050, flooding could directly impact hundreds of businesses, according to the estimates from the College of Charleston, including the delivery of goods and services. A United States Postal Service driver stops along Sol Legare Road on James Island to look at a flooded Mosquito Beach Road during high tide on Sunday, September 20, 2020. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Photo essay: 2020 brought more sea level rise and flooding
In 2020, the effects of climate change have menaced South Carolina with sea level rise and intensifying storms.
The ocean has overtaken homes on fragile barrier islands.
In Charleston, 64 coastal flooding events put 2020 as the year with the second-most on record. Heavy rainstorms and even sunny day tidal flooding are becoming more frequent and severe.
Impacting both wealthy and lower-income households, flooding is more than just a nuisance. It damages property, disrupts traffic and poses health risks from disease-carrying microbes — factors that can mean lost wages or unexpected medical expenses.