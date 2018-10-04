Opening
A Star is Born
****1/2
R
A seasoned musician (Bradley Cooper) helps a singer (Lady Gaga) find stardom but their personal relationship begins to fall apart and his career plummets as he continues to fight his inner demons; also starring Sam Elliott and Dave Chappelle.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Venom
PG-13
From the Marvel comic universe, journalist Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) comes in contact with a symbiote which creates the alter-ego Venom; also starring Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
PALMETTO GRANDE
TERRACE
Playing
Ant-Man and the Wasp
****
PG-13
While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggles to reconcile his life as the superhero Ant-Man and as a father, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) present him with an urgent new mission; also starring Michael Pena, Judy Greer, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laurence Fishburne.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Assassination Nation
***
R
Satirical teen thriller about a quiet, all-American town named Salem and what happens when an anonymous hacker starts revealing everybody's dark secrets from their texts and selfies and other modes of social media; starring Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Bella Thorne, Bill Skarsgard and Joel McHale.
AZALEA SQUARE
CINEBARRE
BlacKkKlansman
**** 1/2
R
Spike Lee's latest film, based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), a black detective in Colorado Springs who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, primarily through phone calls, and ultimately becomes the head of the chapter; also starring Adam Driver and Topher Grace.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Crazy Rich Asians
****
PG-13
Based on the best-selling novel by Kevin Kwan, a Chinese-American from New York City (Constance Wu) goes to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend (Henry Golding) to attend his best friend's wedding, and discovers that her boyfriend's family is very rich and very famous; also starring Michelle Yeoh and Gemma Chan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Disney's Christopher Robin
***1/2
PG-13
Live-action adventure about an all-grown up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) who has lost his imagination and playfulness until his childhood friends, Winnie-the-Pooh, Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo, pay him a visit to remind him.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Fahrenheit 11/9
***
R
Michael Moore's latest documentary explores the 2016 presidential election and the subsequent presidency of Donald J. Trump and his administration.
AZALEA SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Hell Fest
** 1/2
R
A masked serial killer terrorizes a group of friends when he turns a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal hunting ground.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
***1/2
PG-13
A magical adventure about a 10-year-old boy (Owen Vaccaro) who moves in to his uncle's (Jack Black) mysterious and magical house and a secret world of warlocks and witches is awakened; also starring Cate Blanchett and Kyle MacLachlan.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Incredibles 2
****
PG
The family of superheroes is back and a new villain hatches a dangerous plan and they all must find a way to work together again; featuring the voices of Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Life Itself
*
R
A multi-generational and international drama that follows the twists, turns and reverberations of a New York couple (Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac); also starring Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening and Mandy Patinkin.
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Meg
**1/2
PG-13
An expert deep sea rescue diver (Jason Statham) must rescue a crew of scientists from their sunken submersible, which they believe was attacked by a menacing 75-foot shark, the Megalodon, which was originally thought to be extinct; also starring Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Winston Chao and Cliff Curtis.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
Mission Impossible: Fallout
****1/2
PG-13
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) are in a race against time after a mission goes bad and they must try to prevent a global catastrophe while being hunted by assassins and former allies; also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CITADEL MALL
Night School
***
PG-13
A group of adult misfits must attend night school so they can earn a GED and pass high school; starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle and Taran Killam.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
The Nun
*1/2
R
Set in 1952 Romania, a Catholic priest (Demian Bichiralong) and novice Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a young nun in a secluded convent, where they uncover the forces of a demonic nun.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Peppermint
**1/2
R
A mother (Jennifer Garner) awakes from a coma to discover that her husband and young daughter were killed in a drive-by shooting. When the cartel members and killers walk free, she seeks her own revenge with vigilante justice.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Predator
**1/2
R
A young boy (Jacob Tremblay) accidentally triggers the universe's deadliest hunters and when they return to Earth, a shabby group of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher (Olivia Munn) are the only ones that can prevent the end of the human race against the genetic mutants; also starring Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane and Keegan-Michael Key.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
Searching
***1/2
PG-13
After his teenage daughter (Michelle La) goes missing, a desperate father (John Cho) thinks the local investigation is moving too slowly, so he decides to see what he can find by breaking into her laptop; also starring Debra Messing.
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
A Simple Favor
****
R
A mommy blogger (Anna Kendrick) investigates the sudden disappearance of her best friend (Blake Lively) from their small town to get to the truth of what really happened.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
TERRACE
Smallfoot
****
PG
Flipping the Bigfoot legend around, an animated adventure about a Yeti scientist (Channing Tatum) who is determined to prove that humans really do exist; also starring voices of James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CINEMARK
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
White Boy Rick
***
R
Based on the true story of teenage street hustler Richard Wershe Jr. (Richie Merritt) who became an undercover FBI informant in 1980s Detroit; also starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
AZALEA SQUARE
CHARLES TOWNE SQUARE
CINEBARRE
CITADEL MALL
NORTHWOODS MALL
The Wife
****1/2
R
A look at the 40-year marriage between the vain and narcissistic Great American Novelist (Jonathan Pryce) and his modest and dutiful wife (Glenn Close) as she questions the choices she's made in life while they are on a trip where he's to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature; also starring Christian Slater and Elizabeth McGovern.