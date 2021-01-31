Mount Pleasant dials back density and housing in future redevelopments

MOUNT PLEASANT — Overwhelmed by rapid growth, South Carolina's fourth-largest city is limiting what could be built when large, aging shopping centers and apartment complexes are eventually redeveloped. In some areas, plans would allow less housing than currently exists.

The rules laid out in Mount Pleasant's 10-year comprehensive plan are the latest in a series of Town Council efforts to restrict density, limit multifamily housing and prohibit tall buildings in most areas.

It's a stark reversal of the town's vision of 13 years ago, when the Coleman Boulevard Plan was approved. That 2008 schematic turned out to be the high-water mark for Mount Pleasant's efforts to encourage high-density development in some areas, which began in the late 1980s in an effort to reduce sprawl.

That plan would have allowed six-story buildings and parking garages if the one-story Moultrie Plaza and Sea Island Shopping Center properties were redeveloped. The recently approved town plan would limit Moultrie Plaza to two-story buildings, and Sea Island to three.

“The opportunity for six-story buildings on Coleman is long gone, at least for our foreseeable future," said Liz Boyles, a principal planner for the town who handled the recent update with input from committees of town residents and Town Council members.

Redevelopment of aging shopping centers and apartment complexes will be an important part of the town's future growth because there are few undeveloped places left.

“The problem is the zoning seems to change on a whim depending on who is on council," said Batson Hewitt, owner of the Sea Island Shopping Center, where Coleman Boulevard turns into Ben Sawyer Boulevard.

“What they’re doing right now is, they’ve reversed it, and they’ve pushed it back to urban sprawl," Hewitt said.

A majority of the town's voters have made clear their opposition to growth in general, and high-density development in particular. The debate over density has been taking place across South Carolina, where some cities believe concentrations of people and businesses in strategic places reduce sprawl and improve quality of life, and others believe high density mostly means more apartment buildings and traffic.

In Mount Pleasant, elected officials who pledged to restrain growth and development were swept into office in the 2010s and now dominate Town Council.

Two buildings helped spur the push to limit building height and restrict apartments: an office building and parking garage close to Shem Creek, which the town had encouraged, and the 60-foot-high, 325-apartment complex called The Boulevard that opened in 2013 on Coleman Boulevard. It replaced a vacant dollar store.

Today, no buildings that tall are allowed on the boulevard, which is the main commercial road through the oldest part of the town. A permit-rationing system the town adopted won't allow for approval of any new multifamily housing, such as apartments, anywhere in Mount Pleasant for some time.

“A mistake was made when they did the multifamily project on Coleman Boulevard and we’re all suffering for that," said George Brewer, owner of Moultrie Plaza.

He thinks Moultrie Plaza, across the boulevard from Moultrie Middle School, is just the sort of place a dense mixed-use development of homes and businesses would be appropriate.

The town's Comprehensive Plan does allow for some housing if the larger commercial centers were to be redeveloped, but not much. In a "community hub" area, such as Sea Island Shopping Center, housing could account for 20 percent of the square footage, provided that 30 percent of that housing is affordable or senior housing.

Mount Pleasant's vision for large-scale redevelopment is most clear in the town's 389-page Comprehensive Plan in the treatment of two large areas of town dubbed "redevelopment centers" that together cover 452 acres. When redevelopment takes place there, the town would allow just one residential unit for every acre.

Crucially, that allows fewer homes than the 464 houses and apartments that currently exist in those two areas.

The redevelopment centers aren't individual properties, but include multiple shopping centers, retail businesses, apartment complexes, a hospital and more.

One is in a 175-acre area around Houston Northcutt Boulevard near Town Hall that includes shopping centers, a large apartment complex, a movie theater, former car dealership, hotels and other business. The other is a 277-acre area surrounding U.S. Highway 17 where Interstate 526 feeds into Chuck Dawley Boulevard. It includes the Wando Crossing shopping center, smaller shopping areas and retail stores, an apartment complex, a hospital and medical office buildings.

“A lot of the conversations leading up to final adoption of the comprehensive plan had to do with the redevelopment centers," said Boyles. “There was a perception that there was too much encouragement of large development."

The tight restriction on potential future housing was one result.

"We don’t need more residential," Councilman Jake Rambo said at an Aug. 11 meeting where the comprehensive plan received initial approval. "We have too much residential as it is."

In the Houston Northcutt redevelopment center, which is 175 acres, there are currently 358 housing units, mostly apartments in one large complex. Under the comprehensive plan, if The Cooper apartment complex were some day demolished and redeveloped, the number of homes in the area would be reduced substantially.

The Cooper — the new name for the former Harbor Pointe Apartments — was just sold for $65.5 million to Atlanta-based Audubon investment group. The company announced plans to upgrade the units and raise the rents, so those apartments aren't going away any time soon.

As a result, if properties such as the 6-acre Regal Cinebarre movie theater site on Houston Northcutt Boulevard are redeveloped in the near future, commercial properties such as stores and offices will be the only option the town's plan allows.

At Wando Crossing, home to a Walmart and the largest shopping center in the town's largest redevelopment center, property owner Site Centers just finished a series of improvements. That included new walkways, facade improvements and replacing a Dollar Tree store with a Total Wine beverage superstore.

"That began in 2019 and we're in the last phase now," said Site Centers spokeswoman Morgan Blank.

So there's no plan on the horizon to replace that shopping center with something else. Blank said there's no need to tear down a shopping center and build something new "if our tenants are meeting the needs of the consumer and we're meeting the needs of the tenants."

The owners of Moultrie Plaza and Sea Island Shopping Center also said they have no foreseeable plans to redevelop. By the time that happens, the town may have once again rewritten its comprehensive plan.

Brewer, owner of Moultrie Plaza, predicts a time will come when the town will "wildly endorse" a substantial mixed-use redevelopment that could include a parking garage, as the Coleman Boulevard Plan did previously.

Hewitt said Sea Island Shopping Center is certainly a redevelopment site, "but that's way down the road, probably long after I am gone."

Who knows, he wondered, what the town's rules will look like 10 or 20 years from now.