Mt. Pleasant restaurant Congress closing
An upscale restaurant that replaced a longtime Mexican diner in Mount Pleasant three years ago is turning out the lights. Congress at 1035 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. will close at the end of business Saturday.Feb. 2
Mark and Adrienne Ciaburri moved from Austin, Texas, to Charleston to open the Italian-Mexican restaurant in February 2016 in the space formerly occupied by La Hacienda.
"We are moving on to some fun adventures, including local pop-ups and events showcasing Mark's fantastic Mexican flavors, and we hope to have a new location to serve Mark's delicious food in the near future," Adrienne Ciaburri, a Mount Pleasant native, said in an email.
"We have truly enjoyed the love and support of all of our guests, many of whom have become good friends, and we know that we continue to have so much support as we move forward," she said. "We are local, and we will stay local."
Ciaburri said to look for updates on Instagram and Facebook to see what the couple's next venture will be.
Nov. new-home sales jump 17%
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes soared in November, defying higher mortgage rates, but they're still below year-ago levels.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that new home sales jumped 16.9 percent in November from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000.
The report was delayed by the 35-day government shutdown. Despite the healthy gain, sales remained 7.7 percent below the pace from a year ago.
The housing market stumbled badly at the end of the year as mortgage rates reached a seven-year high near 5 percent. Sales of existing homes plunged in December and were 3.1 percent lower in 2018 than the previous year.
Steady price gains, higher borrowing costs, and a limited supply of available houses have discouraged many would-be buyers.
Amazon has another 'Prime' holiday
NEW YORK — Amazon had another strong holiday season: Its quarterly profit topped $3 billion for the first time as revenue grew across its businesses, including online shopping, advertising and cloud computing.
The Seattle-based company's estimated revenue for the current quarter, however, was below what Wall Street analysts expected.
Amazon, which recently surpassed Microsoft as the most valuable publicly traded company in the U.S., reported net income of $3.03 billion for the last three months of 2018. On a per share basis, it had net income of $6.04, beating the $5.55 per share analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $72.38 billion, beating the $71.73 billion that analysts expected.
For the current quarter ending in April, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $60 million. Analysts expected revenue of $61.19 billion.
Jobless aid requests spike by 53,000
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment checks hit the highest mark since September 2017, but they're still low enough that most workers continue to enjoy job security.
The Labor Department said Thursday that weekly applications for jobless aid rose by 53,000 last week to 253,000 from a 49-year low 200,000 the week before. The four-week average, which is less volatile, rose by 5,000 to 220,250.
The number of federal workers seeking unemployment benefits fell 42 percent, to 14,739. A 35-day partial shutdown of the U.S. government ended last week.
Claims are a proxy for layoffs. Unemployment has dropped to 3.9 percent. Employers last month went on a hiring spree and added 312,000 jobs. The January jobs report, out Friday, is expected to show they began 2019 by hiring 165,000.
Embattled GE has mostly good news
BOSTON — After years of belt-tightening and spinoffs that ate into both revenue and profit, General Electric Co. reported fourth-quarter net income of $761 million.
The company also announced a $1.5 billion settlement Thursday with the Department of Justice over its subprime mortgage business before the 2008 financial crisis. GE is considerably smaller now than it was before becoming entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago and is seeking to get even smaller, with its health care business and possibly others up for sale.
The company reported a profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and discontinued operations came to 17 cents, a penny shy of projections. But the focus remained on the company's rising revenue and profit across most of its segments.
The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $33.28 billion in the period, surpassing forecasts of $32.01 billion, as well as last year's $31.6 billion fourth quarter.
Despite the mostly good news, the struggles in GE's power division continued. Orders in the segment fell 19 percent and revenue slid 25 percent from the same quarter in 2017, resulting in a loss of $872 million.
Bojangles' gets new CEO after sale
CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina-based chicken-and-biscuits chain's new owners have appointed two former McDonald's executives to lead the company.
The Charlotte Observer reported that the sale of Bojangles' to Durational Capital Management and The Jordan Co. was completed this week. Jose Armario is the new CEO and Brian Unger is the new chief operating officer.
Armario said Bojangles' will invest in new technology. He also hinted on social media that the chain could open West Coast locations for the first time.
The company currently operated 759 locations, mostly in the Southeast.
The chain was founded in Charlotte in 1977, and has been beset with a number of challenges since going public in 2015. It's expected to retain its Queen City headquarters.
Electrolux to shutter its Memphis plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Swedish appliance maker Electrolux says it is stopping production within two years at its Memphis, Tenn., factory while investing $250 million in a separate facility in the state.
The Stockholm-based maker of Frigidaire products said Thursday that it is consolidating all U.S. cooking manufacturing into its facility in Springfield, Tenn. The company said in March that it was putting its plant expansion in Springfield north of Nashville on hold, citing President Donald Trump's tariff announcement as the reason.
Electrolux said production at the Memphis facility is expected to continue through 2020. Buttressed by $150 million in tax incentives, the company opened its Memphis factory in 2014 with the goal of producing 600,000 ovens annually while employing 1,200 people. Job cuts have reduced that to 530.
Challenging year ahead for dairy farms
ESSEX, Vt. — Experts are predicting another challenging year for dairy farmers following four straight years of low farm milk prices.
Mark Stephenson, director of Dairy Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, says he expects prices to be better this year than in 2018, but not by a lot.
One plus is that the new farm bill includes an improved insurance program to help farmers during times of low prices but that program has been delayed by the partial government shutdown. While the shutdown is over, the Farm Services Agency still needs to write the rules for the program before the payments start. Experts expect the payments to be retroactive.
Vermont dairy farmer Walter Bothfeld says, "It helps but it's almost too little too late."