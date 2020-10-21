Yorktown aircraft receive new tires thanks to generous donor

Every so often, those who take care of the USS Yorktown had to perform a routine but maddening task — re-inflating flat tires on the ship’s aircraft, some of which have been sitting on the same rubber since the exhibit opened in 1976.
“It takes a lot of effort to go around and constantly re-inflate those tires,” said Chris Hauff, public information officer for the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. “We want people look at these historic aircraft with pride, and even the smallest thing like a tire can take that visitor experience and diminish it a little bit.”
One visitor didn’t just notice the flat tires—he funded their replacements through a donation to the USS Yorktown Foundation. The $65,000 project is replacing 72 tires on 22 aircraft, and includes the addition custom-made structures helping to support the planes so the new tires won’t carry their full weight.
“We were not soliciting donations for this,” said Allison Hunt, executive director of the USS Yorktown Foundation. “A donor who is a regular guest came on board, and it was something he really noticed and it really jumped out at him. And so he said, ‘Can I help?’ You meet donors where they are, so we were thrilled to have the help with that project.”
The donor wishes to remain anonymous, said foundation chairman Chauncey Clark. “They are very giving people, they’re members of our community, and they’re very concerned about the museum,” he said. The donor even kicked in extra funds to cover having the tires changed.
“We needed jacks to lift the planes up and extensions to hold them, so he kept adding and adding to the donation to get it right. That’s the kind of person who’s hard to find,” Clark added. “This is a big number, and we don’t get that all the time. This is how the museum has to function now, given now that with Covid, our visitor count is down. So the foundation is helping in that way. Donations are what make it work.”
To find the tires, Hunt connected with Beck Tire, whose 87-year-old owner Gene Beck has a stash of over 4,000 aircraft tires which he regularly provides to museums across the country. Beck acquired many of the tires through military surplus contracts, and had on hand all but a few of the tires Patriots Point was seeking.
“I just had a hunch there might be a future for those tires, and started saving a lot of the older-style tires that came from World War II and the Korean conflict,” Beck said from Kansas City, where his company is headquartered. “I’m glad that I did.”
The tires were sent to Williams Tire, a local company handling the installation. The new tires are filled with foam, set on rims, and then left to cure. Hunt said work on planes in the ship’s hangar bay—mostly World War II-era craft kept out of the rain and salt—is nearly complete, and crews will soon move to aircraft on the flight deck, where installation is more dependent on weather.
Hunt said the work should be completed by December, and that the supports being added to the planes will be discrete. “Because the tires are foam-filled, if they carry all the weight, at some point they'll start to flatten out,” she said. “So what the supports do is hold the planes up so the tires will remain round, because we still move these planes around. We’ll have events where we’ll have to move the planes, and we don’t want those tires flattening out. They should last a very, very long time.”
With attendance down due to the pandemic, Patriots Point is hoping to use donations to fund other updates—like a refurbishment of the primary flight control on the Yorktown’s superstructure, which the foundation is currently soliciting donations for. Hauff envisions the “pri-fly” as another enhancement that would add to the visitor experience, just like the new aircraft tires.
“It wasn’t doing them the right service by having flat tires,” he added. “It's like an admiral with dirty shoes—they would never show up with dirty shoes. You're going to wear the shiniest shoes that you have. Now our aircraft has shiny shoes, and we're proud of it.”