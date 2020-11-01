Witting Tree veteran suicide prevention awareness campaign to be held

On Nov. 7, an awareness information fair will be providing resources for assisting our Veterans/First Responders in suicide prevention within our communities. The event will be held from from 11 a.m. to to 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 300 Palm Blvd. on the Isle of Palms.
There will be a service of Blessing for our Veterans and First Responders from 12 to 1 p.m. to thank them for the many sacrifices and risks they take to protect, defend our freedom, properties and lives over the years and daily in this community.
The public is invited and encouraged to come learn more and share in placing a blank dog tag on the Witting (means awareness) Tree in honor of a Veteran/First Responder.