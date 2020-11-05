United Community Bank and Holy City Drive In host Teacher Appreciation Night

In the spirit of community and gratitude, Holy City Drive In and United Community Bank will celebrate all Lowcountry teachers and their families with the first ever Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 13.
This event will be held at Holy City Drive In which is located at 40 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant, in the parking lot of Patriot’s Point Maritime Museum. This is a free event for all Lowcountry teachers and their families with valid identification. Their admission ticket includes concessions for the evening, courtesy of United Community Bank. An event passcode will be distributed through United Community Bank and Holy City Drive In’s social media channels.
Robert Patterson, owner and operator of Holy City Drive In is no stranger to giving back to his community. For over 15 years he has been hosting events all throughout the Lowcountry for our military, numerous charities, and most recently our First Responders. In August of 2020, Mr. Patterson alongside Dixon Woodward, State President of South Carolina and Coastal Georgia for United Community Bank, hosted over 300 police, fire, and emergency service workers to a free drive in.
When asked why it is important to now honor teachers, Mr. Woodward responded by saying, “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when school doesn’t look quite the same and everyone has had to adjust, teachers continue to provide hope and inspiration to our children, and we salute them for all they do for our communities. United Community Bank is dedicated to making good things happen in the Lowcountry, and we know that Nov. 13 will be an opportunity for teachers and their families to have a much-deserved relaxing, and enjoyable night out — on us!”
Holy City Drive In is the pop-up creation and business brainchild of military and hospitality veteran, Robert Patterson. Having launched in June of 2020, Holy City Drive In has been the host to thousands of Lowcountry residents each weekend; providing a safe and socially distant form of entertainment in Mount Pleasant.
United Community Bank is a southeast regional bank providing retail and corporate banking services. The bank was founded in Blairsville, Georgia in 1950 and now operates 150 banking offices in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee. To learn more about United Community Bank’s products and services, please visit www.ucbi.com.
To learn more about how Holy City Drive In and United Community Bank are honoring teachers of the Lowcountry, visit www.holycitydrivein.com.