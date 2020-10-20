Town Council approves Christmas parade amid coronavirus wrangling

Nothing is easy in the age of coronavirus – not even something as seemingly simple as Mount Pleasant’s annual Christmas parade.
When Councilman Gary Santos put forward the recommendation from the Recreation committee to hold the annual parade at the Town Council meeting on Oct. 13, he presented it as a simple matter of approving the annual parade to have a little holiday fun after a tough year.
Plans have been made to livestream the parade in case people don’t want to risk coming out, he said, but otherwise thought that people would take care not to bunch up along the 1.2 mile parade route and take responsibility for their safety and families.
But the discussion quickly turned to policing those without masks, social distancing, and taking the parade to individual neighborhoods.
Mayor Will Haynie first brought up the fact that the S.C. Department of Commerce needed to approve the parade since the event falls under Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of Emergency act that governs large gatherings. And then, noted the fact that the police, public works employees and city staff working the parade would be putting themselves in danger when anywhere from 3,000 to 10,000 people gather on the sidewalks to see Santa.
Police Chief Carl Ritchie shared his concerns for the city employees, talking about how the town is really divided about the wearing of masks, but that his police could not be expected to enforce the mask ordinance during the parade. Wearing a mask is mandatory at this event and is punishable by a fine of $100 or 30 days in jail. Ritchie was afraid that people will complain about those not wearing masks and expect arrests.
“The last thing we want is to be in an enforcement situation…. We want people to be happy. We want it to be a great event.”
He also voiced concerns over civil unrest, saying that law enforcement officers across the region are concerned with who might show up. But he also said that he and his officers would do whatever council decided to make the event safe and fun.
Councilman Howard Chapman then questioned if the parade could be taken into individual neighborhoods as an alternative rather than having a single gathering spot, saying that the parade had potential to become a “superspreader” event.
But it was the tense exchange between Councilman Kathy Landing and Haynie after Landing expressed her support for the parade that showed the strain the virus has put on decision-makers. Haynie supported taking the parade to neighborhoods and nursing homes, but Landing said that alternatives were not presented to council. Haynie accused council of trying to “take credit for saving Christmas.”
Haynie commented that the city needs to consider putting city staff at risk, both through the policing of families and the cleanup afterwards. He didn’t not want city employees to spend the holidays sick because they worked the holiday parade.
“We don’t need to have a parade where we are riding down the street on a float and taking credit for saving Christmas,” he said. “Why would we ignore what the epidemiologists are saying that a gathering of 10,000 people, as our numbers are getting low and our businesses are getting back to normal?”
He cited the fact that North Charleston has cancelled their parade, and city of Charleston is in the process of cancelling theirs. Numerous smaller towns across the state, however, are planning to hold theirs.
Landing objected to Haynie’s statement that some members of council disagreed with Haynie, and it was not about trying “to take credit for saving Christmas.”
“I have a real problem with every discussion we have that comes down to COVID, seems to be all about us against them all the time. There’s this attitude that if we don’t agree with everything the Mayor says that somehow we are anti-mask, anti-medicine, anti-science and anti-caring for our community because that’s just absurd… All that has done from the beginning of this process is create division.”
Haynie’s response came down to “we will be the only municipality in the state to put 10,000 people on four-foot wide sidewalks when the rest of the state says we would really like for you to not do that.”
The vote passed 7-2 with Haynie and Chapman voting no. Later in the week, the Department of Commerce approved Mount Pleasant’s request for the parade. The parade is scheduled for Dec. 13.
In other actions, Council approved the long-awaited comprehensive plan for the town and updated the flood ordinance to reflect new government mandates.