Teacher to Parent: Mathematics made simple? Not with Common Core Math

My daughter brought home some crazy math homework this year. I thought South Carolina wasn’t using Common Core Math, but when I looked in her book, it had Common Core all over it. Will this way of teaching math hurt her?
Common Core Math (CCM) refers to the learning standards currently used by most U.S. states, including South Carolina, which misleadingly calls them something else. Many experts believe it is contributing to a steady decline in math comprehension.
To illustrate CCM’s ideology, consider how you might solve the following arithmetic problem: How many ounces are in four pounds?
Times up. How’d you do? Did you know there are 16 ounces in a pound? Then multiply 16 x 4 to get 64 ounces. Nice!
Here’s how a CCM student might do it. Separate 16 ounces into 10 and 6. Then do 10 x 4 = 40 and 6 x 4 = 24. Now add 40 + 24 to get 64 ounces.
That’s no hypothetical. It’s how 4th graders are taught to solve the problem. Not only does such a method preclude you, the parent, from helping your child with homework, but it will probably make you grumpy because you’ll think your way is better.
And you’ll be right. By trying to draw out a strategy for children to better understand the solution, CCM makes arriving at the solution more difficult. It’s like teaching a child how to make a sandwich by saying, “First plant a field of wheat …”
If we taught writing that way, nobody would ever get to write. We don’t care if kids fully understand why “I before E except after C,” is true. We don’t even bother to explain why, much less demand that the child give the explanation every time he writes the word “receive.” Doing so would needlessly slow down the acquisition of words, which is the skill we want to accelerate.
It’s basically the same with math. It’s not necessary to be able to add 2 numbers in 3 different ways. Why not learn the most efficient way at once? And then why not learn it so well that it becomes automatic? Then one day, with a set of automatic functions at their disposal, kids can do some real math, quickly and efficiently.
CCM doesn’t embrace this view. Otherwise they wouldn’t insist that kids use the notorious “box method” of multiplication.
For those unfamiliar, the box method is a way to multiply numbers by drawing boxes and filling them with simpler breakdowns of the original problem. CCM teaches it because even though the traditional way of multiplying larger numbers (like 28 x 14) is simple and effective, it’s difficult for kids to understand WHY it works.
But should a 10-year-old care why it works? Should he care why I is before E except after C? No one knows why a phone works, either, but I don’t see that stopping anybody from using one.
CCM thinks by teaching kids the box method that they’re doing them a favor. But no rational adult would ever use it to solve a routine multiplication problem, so why foist its inefficiency on children?
Perhaps it’s for the same reason that CCM makes first graders “think of whole numbers between 10 and 100 in terms of tens and ones.” Then they must:
*Solve 8 + 6 with strategies like 8 + 2 + 4 = 10 + 4 = 14
*Solve 13 – 4 with strategies like 13 – 3 – 1 = 10 – 1 = 9 (this is called “decomposing” numbers)
*Solve 6 + 7 by “creating equivalent but easier or known sums” like 6 + 6 + 1 = 12 + 1 = 13
These methods aren’t meant to make math more challenging. They’re to make the concepts easier to digest for the lowest level students. What you’re seeing isn’t a “new,” more sophisticated way to do math. It’s a far more primitive way.
Parents may have noticed a distinct nonchalance coming from schools regarding kids memorizing times tables, knowing 12 inches are in a foot, or relying on calculators for basic problems.
This is because CCM doesn’t care about those things. It elevates “fluency” (being able to kind of know what’s going on with a math problem) over “automaticity” (being able to solve it instantly using a learned algorithm).
That is one of the chief criticisms of CCM made by Dr. R. James Milgram, Emeritus Professor at Stanford University. When the standards were being formed, he was the only mathematician on the committee. He refused to certify CCM, citing the damage it would inflict on kids.
Milgram confirms that committee members were primarily interested in making math content as non-challenging as possible. CCM is so low-level, he asserts, that American standards are two full years behind international standards by the time kids reach 8th grade.
Nobody knows where any of this is going. The little research that exists on the impact of CCM is mostly negative, and many of the CCM strategies lack supportive underlying research. That makes the entire scheme a giant experiment with your children as the guinea pigs.
Abandoning traditional methods may be a profitable venture for those who make their fortunes in education, but many fear it is depriving students of essential skills. If nothing else, it proves what Dutch mathematician Piet Hein wrote 50 years ago: “To make a name for learning / When other roads are barred / Take something very easy / And make it very hard.”
Jody Stallings has been an award-winning teacher in Charleston since 1992 and is director of the Charleston Teacher Alliance. To submit a question or receive notifications of new columns, email him at Jody_Stallings@gmail.com. Follow Teacher to Parent on Facebook at facebook.com/teachertoparent and on Twitter @stallings_jody.