Teacher to Parent: MAP testing is controversial and eats instruction time for teachers

Q: I’m sick of all the testing my 3rd grader has to endure. What can you tell me about MAP testing? My child spends several days every year taking this ridiculous test. Now I’m hearing that it’s involved in the radical social justice movement. I believe in equality for all, but I don’t want controversial organizations from either side of the political aisle coming into our schools.
MAP (Measures of Academic Progress) tests are produced by NWEA, which was once a simple nonprofit trying to help teachers improve instruction. Under CEO Chris Minnich, the Portland, Oregon, testing company is making “a new commitment to advancing equity” with the aid of approximately $148 million taken in annually from schools across the country.
MAP testing measures students’ academic growth over time so teaching can be calibrated. Because student performance on annual state tests can mean big consequences for district administrators, they want to know if kids are likely to pass them. If MAP reveals a student’s weakness in fractions, for example, the child can get help in that area to pass the state test. This is one of MAP’s top selling points. NWEA says its tests provide an accurate “prediction of performance on future state assessments.”
This is a dubious claim. When you look at the overall numbers, there appears to be an 80% correlation between MAP and state testing (in South Carolina anyway). But when you break it down by individual students, the correlation withers. One school’s recent results showed that the accuracy rate of students projected by MAP to score below standard on the state reading test was a miserable 47%. A coin flip would have better predicted their scores.
MAP tests generally have fewer than 50 questions, so raising a score an acceptable percentage often means inducing a student to answer 3 or 4 more questions correctly. That’s a lot of responsibility to put on a small number of questions.
This is changing the way we teach. Education used to be a marathon; now it’s a series of 40-yard dashes where we try to shave fractions of a second in each successive race. Useful life traits like perseverance, consistency, and endurance once mattered most. Now it’s just about cramming.
Thus the instruction that occurs as a result of students scoring poorly on MAP consists mostly of “teaching to the test.” Lessons are targeted to answer those elusive three or four questions. Little effort is made to change a student’s study habits, ability to focus, or classroom behavior. It’s like a crash course to prepare for trivia night. But education should be about more than winning a prize on Taco Tuesday.
MAP’s delivery schedule is gluttonous. The testing process eats up virtually an entire instructional day, and this is done, minimally, 6 times a year. By the time a student graduates, he will have lost as much as two months of instructional time thanks to MAP. Oddly, MAP is one of the last things students do at the end of the school year and one of the first things they do when they return in the fall, making many of the tests redundant.
As you mention, some parents and educators have expressed concern about NWEA’s particular brand of social justice. This isn’t because they are against equality. It’s that there’s more than one means of achieving it, and many favor ideas that are more unifying than the extreme and exclusionary views that NWEA seems to support.
For example, NWEA offers a myriad of controversial anti-racism resources for “white people and parents.” One resource states, “The liberation of all oppressed peoples necessitates the destruction of the political-economic systems of capitalism and imperialism as well as patriarchy.” It claims that, “We are socialists because we believe that work must be organized for the collective benefit of those who do the work.” Another resource notes that “many whites” tend to “believe they have ‘earned’ what they have, rather than acknowledge the extensive white privilege and unearned advantages they receive.”
At a time of increasing violence toward the police, NWEA shares divisive ideas about law enforcement, with one resource asserting that whites have been “socialized to think that police ‘protect and serve’,” that the police should be defunded, and that “many white people, especially white men, are raised with the idea that calling the police is heroic.” Another laments that “White people use the word riot in a largely negative way.”
The company suggests a significant problem in education is that too many Caucasian women are choosing to become teachers. NWEA executive vice president Aaliyah Samuel writes that the teaching field is “dominated by white, middle-class women” and that for “some of them, the privilege that’s inherent in being white and middle class could make it difficult for them to know how to reach children who are different from them.”
Everyone has a right to their views, but people also have a right to know that their scarce educational tax dollars are funding an organization of questionable benefit to children that embraces a set of controversial social doctrines when instead they could be reducing class sizes or raising teacher salaries.
The public can decide for itself which it prefers.