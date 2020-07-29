Teacher to Parent - Vast difference between buried and planted

Q:
An article called “A Teenager Didn’t Do Her Online Schoolwork. So a Judge Sent Her to Juvenile Detention” paints an ugly picture of the juvenile justice system. Is the student just a thug or is this another example of systemic racism?
Whoa. Before you brand a teenager a “thug” or everyone else a “racist,” let’s look critically at the evidence. The title of the ProPublica piece is misleading. Grace (not her real name), 15, was sent to juvenile detention for violating probation. The article’s thesis is that the juvenile justice system in Michigan is racially biased. Here’s the story:
Grace’s mother, an only parent, says they regularly fought over Grace’s use of her phone and social media. During one struggle, Grace physically assaulted her mother and the police were called.
Grace later stole an iPad from school after her mother took away her phone. At her mother’s request, Grace entered a court program for incorrigible children. She participated in counseling and agreed to give up electronic devices. Demonstrating that she could be corrigible when she wanted to, she was released from the program early.
One night someone heard Grace’s mother screaming for help. Grace had bitten her mother’s finger, pulled her hair, and tried to take her phone. She was charged with assault.
Soon after, she was charged with stealing a classmate’s phone because her mother had taken away hers.
The mother of the student whose phone was stolen pressed charges, saying she hoped whatever punishment Grace received would provide her “with opportunities for growth, change, and future success.”
I couldn’t agree more. This mother should be running the juvenile justice system.
Grace and her mother received therapy. A case worker regularly checked in to make sure things were going okay. Grace was given an IEP (individualized educational program) by the school, providing her with special privileges to help with her studies. Far from being racist or repressive, these outcomes seem extraordinarily generous. At her hearing, the judge was tough but reasonable. She pointed out to Grace that, “Most people go through their entire youth without having the cops have to come to their house because they can’t get themselves together.”
Nevertheless the judge placed Grace on probation and made it perfectly clear that a condition for remaining free was maintaining schoolwork. The judge said, “I hope that she upholds her end of the bargain.”
This was not the lunatic ruling of a racial supremacist. It was caring and merciful. It was also wise because it included accountability for Grace. Without that element, most children − particularly those who struggle with good decision-making − fall back into their bad habits and end up behaving worse than before. When the quarantine required at-home schooling, Grace wasn’t left to fend for herself. The school issued her a device, and her case worker continued to check in. Grace did well at first, but things declined. Her mother told the case worker that Grace was oversleeping because she was staying up late on the internet. Grace herself said that she was “unmotivated.”
The case worker gave Grace more chances, but eventually filed for a probation violation. The day after the filing, Grace was suddenly motivated. She contacted her special ed teacher, requesting help.
At the trial, the judge held true to her word, telling Grace’s mother, “She hasn’t fulfilled the expectation with regard to school performance. I told her she was on thin ice and I told her that I was going to hold her to the letter, to the order, of the probation.” She sent Grace to juvenile detention “not as punishment, but to get treatment and services.”
I find nothing in that to disagree with. We hurt our youth when we don’t teach them to be responsible for their own behavior. That’s what all loving parents do for their children. Why would we want less from our schools and courts?
Now, let’s evaluate. I do not find that Grace fits any rational definition of a “thug.” She’s a troubled, screen-addicted teen, misled into believing that cause and effect didn’t apply to her.
Her actions indicate she simply didn’t believe the judge was telling her the truth. She had probably been lied to about “ultimatums” her entire life. She was conditioned to test the line.
As for the judge, to slander her with the fetid accusation of “racism” because she had the unique audacity to set a boundary and enforce it would be disgraceful. In fact, the judge’s decision is reaping for Grace the “growth, change, and future success” her victim’s mother hoped for. Consider this excerpt from a letter Grace wrote to her mother from detention:
“I’m trying every day to ... simply ponder the present so I can fix the future. I want to change. I want to be a better person. Here I’ve realized how much you care and love me. I’m sorry I took that for granted ... I love you mommy and I miss you.”
I can’t view this as anything but a reason to rejoice. There is a vast difference in life between being buried and being planted. Why is it so hard for us to see which is which?