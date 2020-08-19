Teacher to Parent - U.S. history classes should not be turned into battlegrounds for a culture war

Q: I’ve been reading about the “1619 Project.” Some school districts are updating their history curricula to include the material and many teachers around the country are teaching it. Is it a sound curriculum?
It isn’t really a curriculum, but a collection of essays, poems, and podcasts produced by the New York Times. Its purpose, according to the Pulitzer Center, is to “reframe U.S. history by marking the year when the first enslaved Africans arrived on Virginia soil as our nation’s foundational date,” revising America’s birth date from 1776 to 1619.
The contributions of African-Americans through slavery and beyond are at the core of the project. Historically, of course, this is not in dispute. America could not exist without those contributions.
Other aspects of the project, however, are controversial. Late last year a group of the nation’s eminent historians challenged the basic facts supporting the 1619 Project and accused it of putting ideology before history.
They disputed, for example, the Project’s claim that the American Revolution was about the founding fathers’ desire to maintain slavery, not about freedom from tyranny. This assertion — crucial to the 1619 Project — has been denounced by a litany of scholars, including African-American historian Leslie Harris, who stated, “Far from being fought to preserve slavery, the Revolutionary War became a primary disrupter of slavery in the North American colonies.”
Many believe that perpetuating such a false claim would only serve the purpose of philosophical indoctrination, not the teaching of basic U.S. history. One prominent scholar, Sean Wilentz of Princeton University, said that providing this faulty information to students “would be giving a fundamental misunderstanding not only of what the American Revolution was all about but what America stood for and has stood for since the Founding.”
I’m no prominent scholar, but this is my understanding, too. The Declaration of Independence planted the seeds of liberty for all when it stated that “All men are created equal.” It may have taken us too long to get there, but the handwriting was on the wall from the outset.
A recurring criticism of the Project is that it takes an ideological — some would say political — perspective on America’s history. James McPherson, a leading Civil War historian, said he was “disturbed by what seemed like a very unbalanced, one-sided account, which lacked context and perspective.” He thought that the 1619 Project focused so narrowly on “American racism” that “it left most of the history out.”
Wintz, too, complained that the Project’s political intentions undermined its historical accuracy: “No effort to educate the public in order to advance social justice can afford to dispense with a respect for basic facts.”
They have a point. U.S. history classes should not be turned into battlegrounds for a culture war, especially if it means jettisoning historical accuracy in the process. Yet this is precisely where we are, and both sides are guilty. Those on the left demand that history classes become seminars on America’s deep-rooted pathologies while those on the right require an uncritical celebration of the country’s exceptionalism. It’s the average history teacher and her students who are caught in the crossfire.
The basis for an armistice seems so simple that we may have overlooked it like a purloined letter: our history classes should just tell the story. They should tell our children the history of America without embellishment, without editorializing, and, above all, without politicization.
Telling the story in this way means it isn’t necessary to ideologically wallow in the failure (or glory) of our past actions: the story itself exposes the truth. It would be like pausing The Wizard of Oz halfway through for a week-long activity to prove to kids that the witch is wicked and deserves to be destroyed.
Of course she does. It’s an integral part of the story. Similarly, the odyssey of America is about her slaying the dragon of slavery at a cost of so much blood that it nearly kills her. It’s about her ravaging the three-headed Hydra of Jim Crow, women’s disenfranchisement, and oppressive labor practices. It is the tale of her joining forces in an uprising to destroy the Phoenix of imperialistic fascism. It is about her breaking the chains of religious persecution and declaring her freedom to pray as she wishes. It is a drama of internal conflict as she struggles to make the high ideal of freedom accessible to all who dwell within her.
And the odyssey goes on …
We don’t need false, “reframed”, or alternative facts to accomplish everything we want a true study of history to do. The truth alone will do just fine.