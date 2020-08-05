Teacher to Parent - Supply children with basic necessities, discipline, character, faith and love

Q: Since most public schools are opting to start the school year with more virtual learning, I’ve been reading about “Pandemic Pods.” These are where five or six families get their kids together and share the cost of a private tutor or they rotate the responsibilities of homeschooling among themselves. I can see why this might be attractive for the privileged who can afford it, but won’t this just increase the education gap between the “haves” and the “have nots” and make things worse for all kids in the long run?
I doubt these parents have considered that question. They probably feel, rightly, that their child’s education is ultimately their responsibility, so they should do what they can to make the best of a tough situation. It would not occur to them to contemplate how helping their own children might negatively impact national educational statistics.
Sound selfish? It really isn’t. All parents think that way. Consider this question: do you send your children to public school in order to benefit the other students? No, you do so to benefit your own. You certainly care about all the kids, but you care about your own just a little bit more.
The reason we started public education (and continue to have it) is that sharing the wealth made it more manageable and more effective for parents to educate their own kids. It wasn’t to make sure that all students reach precisely the same mediocre level of achievement, no more, no less.
So if parents think they’ve figured out a way to help their children during a time when the kids might otherwise be provided a cobbled-together, substandard educational experience, who are we to judge? Parents aren’t obligated to keep their children uneducated so they don’t get too far ahead of the other kids. That doesn’t even make any sense.
If this is what is meant by bridging the education gap − making all kids equally ignorant − I’m afraid its advocates are barking up the wrong country. The American philosophy of education has always been to allow students to grow as tall as they can possibly grow. To tell a child to stop reading books on his own because he might develop an intellectual advantage over his classmates would be parental malpractice.
Students get out of public education what they put into it. Those who work harder, earn more. Those whose parents hold them accountable do much better than those who don’t. That’s why families are so important to a child’s education.
So why should parents abandon a perfectly sensible way of homeschooling their kids just to maintain a slimmer differential between the lowest children and the highest? Closing that gap would be great, but not if it means parents should stop trying to supplement their children’s learning.
Parents, after all, are the single biggest factor in a child’s achievement. We’ve always assumed it. We’ve known it scientifically as far back as the landmark 1966 study called the “Equality of Educational Opportunity” by Johns Hopkins University sociologist James S. Coleman.
That report showed that the critical factor in determining a student’s educational success wasn’t access to school facilities, textbooks, teachers, funding, or curricula: it was the student’s family environment. Countless studies since then continue to affirm this. So if you’re a parent who has either been derelict in encouraging your child’s education or has been depending solely on schools to do it for you, consider this your wake-up call to turn things around.
Hopefully we can avoid going down a road where parents must stop trying so hard to educate their own children for the sake of the common good. Educating our own children is the common good. It’s part of our social contract. If we each do our own job to the best of our ability, our whole civilization will reap the benefits. That doesn’t mean people need to have pandemic pods or private tutors − it just means you hold your child accountable for his own learning. You make him go to school, behave, and do his work.
Your letter suggests that going out of one’s way to support a son or daughter’s education is a “privilege.” Perhaps that’s been our problem for the last few decades. I can still remember when instilling kids with knowledge − along with supplying them with basic necessities, discipline, character, faith, and love − was called a “responsibility,” an “obligation,” or, more to the point, “a parent’s job.”
It shouldn’t take a pandemic for us to remember that.