Teacher to Parent - Send teachers a thank you message or practical gift

Q: I was so thrilled with the way my child’s teachers handled the distance learning this year. They were cooperative and proactive, and they really tried to help my son. At the end of the year they even took the time to put together an online awards ceremony that included all the kids. What would be an appropriate way to say thank you? Cash feels so cold, but I know every teacher could use it.
Almost any gift is appropriate if it’s given with a grateful and generous heart. Teachers love to get practical gifts like cash or gift cards, but even a kind note of thanks would be warmly received because, unfortunately, not everyone has your same positive attitude about the way things have gone down.
Q: The end of the year was a disaster. After weeks of “distance learning” where my son worked his heart out, there was barely any recognition. The school did a goodbye video and each student got a gift and a certificate, but that’s it. The teachers didn’t say goodbye personally and some major achievements went unrecognized. When it was over we just dumped off our books at the school and that was it. My son was crushed. I am writing a letter to the teachers telling them how awful they made this time for their students. I’m sure even you can’t justify this.
Justify what? That the teachers gave their students gifts? That they made a goodbye video? That they continued to teach your child even though most of them didn’t have the slightest inkling of what to do when this all started? That they had to mind their own families even while trying to serve yours? You’re right. It’s hard to justify all that when you consider how little pay and respect teachers often receive.
In the same week I received your question, I noticed that the death toll in America from COVID-19 reached 106,000. Forty million Americans have lost their jobs. The unemployment rate is over 23%, by far the worst rate since the Great Depression. The loss of livelihood has sparked genuine fears of increased child endangerment, homelessness, violence, addiction, depression, anxiety, and suicide. To top it all off, Americans have violently turned against each other, rioting and looting in cities across the country.
I say this so you might see that one of the best ways to teach our children to cope with being “crushed” in life by insignificant exasperations is to keep disappointments in their proper perspective. In light of what’s going on outside of your child’s school, has what’s gone on in the last five days there really been so awful?
On the other hand, it sets a bad example for your child when you elevate mild anticlimaxes far beyond their actual importance. When he sees you willing to grouse at the people who spent the last year teaching and nurturing him just because they unknowingly hurt his feelings, it will reinforce a dangerous notion: that his personal feelings are to always be his No. 1 consideration, even at the expense of others.
He will thus come to expect to have every grievance rectified by “having it out” (or, worse, “getting his way”) with whoever has disappointed him, even if it means trampling on their feelings in the process. Obviously there are times when we do need to have it out with those who have hurt us. But given that the world is on fire, is this really the time and place?
It would be better to show him how to swallow his pride, to absorb a small abuse if airing his grievance will cause him to inflict a larger one. Remind him that he has no idea what others are going through; they may be doing the very best they can. Life is not just about him.
This doesn’t mean being anyone’s doormat. It just means practicing selflessness and humility. And if the abuse does need to be addressed, there are ways to do so without punishing others.
So my advice is to let it go. More importantly, your attention would be better placed on helping your son focus on all the good things that happened this year and all of his genuine accomplishments. (And don’t forget to remind him that accomplishments are still accomplishments whether others recognize them or not.)
If the past few weeks are any indication, your son is preparing to enter an adult world where the problems and disappointments are significantly greater than failing to receive a goodbye wave. Rather than trying to make that world more sensitive to your child, concentrate on trying to make your child a kind, strong, thriving part of an increasingly indifferent world.