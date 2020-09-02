Teacher to Parent - Schools can supplement families, not substitute for them

Q: Regarding your recent column about “pandemic pods,” what about the children whose parents do not have the funds to give their children private tutors? What can we do to help those children?
Not all children have won the “Parent Lottery.” Children are born to parents struggling with addiction, health issues, or poverty. Other children live in foster homes or with extended family members who are too tired after working two jobs to help children with homework or may simply lack the intellectual ability to help their child with school.
Scientific research in conjunction with common sense has confirmed time and time again that a good family is not merely incidental to a student’s academic success — it is absolutely crucial.
Therefore, there is little the system can do to cure the plight of such children, because the system will never be a proxy for a stable, healthy, functional family. Acknowledging this reality is the first step to improving it. All dreams that classrooms will supplant family rooms in their ability to ensure a child’s academic success should be relinquished.
Of course we don’t give up. We love every child and do the best we can. What else can we do? Are there any solutions on the table that replace the primacy of parents? If so, I have not seen them.
Schools can supplement families. They cannot substitute for them.
This is no cause for despair, but a reason for hope. Most (not all) of the issues you mention can be overcome with what Thoreau called “conscious endeavor.” If parents can just find the will, it will create a way for all children to have a successful education. This is why many students manage to beat the odds.
I am sympathetic to those who are struggling. For part of my childhood, I was raised by a single parent. I know what a challenge it was for my father to work all day at an exhausting job then to be responsible for home, bills, and child, and, on top of all that, go to bed lonely every night.
Part of the reason he was able to do it successfully is why all loving parents and guardians can succeed if they’re willing to, regardless of the challenges.
For one, he did not worry about what other parents were doing. He was focused on his own job. He knew he had to raise me the right way, and he couldn’t get bogged down in envying the ease with which more fortunate parents were able to raise their children. So recommendation No. 1 for all parents is to concentrate on your own mission. Get out of the social media abyss of envy. Nothing good comes from it.
Secondly, simplify your focus. Raising an educated child doesn’t mean hiring private tutors. With schools taking away your burden to actually teach, you only need to ensure three things: 1) that your kids go to school, 2) that they obey their teachers, and 3) that they do their homework. You don’t have to help them with their homework. Just make sure they do it. Any parent can do that.
The third thing that must be done is to instill in your children the value of an education. You don’t even have to be nice about it. My father certainly wasn’t. Just continually reinforce the idea that school is important, and slacking off about it will be met with dire consequences.
The most important thing parents must do is get their own act together. If you face addiction or mental struggles, get help for them; there are many good people out there who want to help you. If you and your spouse can’t get along, swallow your pride and call a truce. If you make a child, take care of it. All of this should go without saying. The responsibility is yours. You’ve got to do it by conscious endeavor.
A child’s education is not a race where the first to the finish line wins, and it is not a game of Hungry, Hungry Hippos, where the child who gets the most is victorious. It is more like a regimen to improve one’s health: following a sensible plan of diet and exercise means that most everyone can be healthy if they commit to it. But someone has to hold the child accountable for that.
Schools are loving, accepting, and eager to help all children, but we can only fill a child with knowledge if he has the attitude to accept it and the dedication to use it. Rare is the child who possesses those qualities on his own without the faith of a functional family to encourage him.
Jody Stallings has been an award-winning teacher in Charleston since 1992 and is director of the Charleston Teacher Alliance. To submit a question or receive notification of new columns, email him at JodyLStallings@gmail.com. Follow Teacher to Parent on Facebook at facebook.com/teachertoparent and on Twitter @stallings_jody.