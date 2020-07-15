Teacher to Parent - Returning to school when safe to do so

Q: There’s been debate over whether kids should go back to school in the fall or whether we should do distance learning again at home. Which would be better?
I think we all agree that kids should go back to school if it is safe to do so. Selecting distance learning over in-person teaching isn’t a wee matter of personal preference. Distance learning, as I’ve pointed out previously, fails to produce for kids the same level of results as brick-and-mortar instruction.
Of course, the keyword here is “safe.” Parents are alarmed by news of spikes in diagnoses of COVID-19, but are these feelings borne out by evidence? You might be shocked to learn that I am not an epidemiologist (though not nearly as shocked as my patients!). Since I’m not, I have to rely on the experts to provide this answer. I’m using the best sources I can find, so if you have better ones, let us have them.
Studies in China, Australia, Iceland, Italy, and the Netherlands suggest that kids who catch the coronavirus don’t get very sick and aren’t very contagious. COVID-19 can make kids seriously − even fatally − ill, but it’s unusual. A cause for concern, however, is something called MIS-C. According to the CDC, this is a rare condition where bodily organs become inflamed. The cause is unknown, but many kids who get it have had the coronavirus. Most kids who’ve had MIS-C recover normally, but a few have not. So while there seems to be a low risk for kids going back to school, the risk is not zero.
That said, we live with risks every day. The “regular” flu results in child deaths each year, and so do automobile accidents and school violence, yet we carry on as usual holding our breaths that those closest to us will not be among the devastating statistics.
We also have to contemplate the risk of not going to school at all. Obviously there are educational consequences, but losing one’s grasp on algebra pales in comparison to losing one’s life.
One group of experts that seems to have taken all of these considerations into mind is the American Academy of Pediatrics. With a stated goal of dedicating itself to the health of all children, this group of medical professionals would ostensibly err on the side of protecting kids’ health. It is therefore highly persuasive to me that the AAP “strongly advocates” that “the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”
The AAP states that the negative repercussions of at-home learning “places children and adolescents at considerable risk of morbidity and, in some cases, mortality.” In other words, after examining all the scientific evidence, our children’s doctors believe that there is more risk to kids from being out of school than being in it. That’s good enough for me.
That doesn’t mean precautions shouldn’t be taken, and schools seem to be planning for them, including the wearing of face masks (as recommended by the CDC) and limiting class sizes, which teachers have been advocating for years.
We also must consider the students and educators who are at higher risk due to disease, age, or other vulnerability. Those students − indeed all students whose parents want it − should be permitted to take their full courses at home, using one of the online delivery systems specifically designed for such conditions. Though not optimal, it is a better alternative than facing lethal hazard. Since these programs need instructors to facilitate students’ progress, the jobs could easily go to educators whose risk factors preclude them from coming to school.
A final consideration is the health of the adults in the building. While the Icelandic study suggests that kids do not spread the disease as readily as adults, there is still a risk. Some educators say that the possibility of infection should mean that all teachers stay home, even advocating for a strike if we should be required to go back.
I can think of a lot of good reasons for a strike, but the modest risk of personal endangerment is not one of them. I understand I could contract the disease, and I could even die. It is sobering to think about, but it’s a risk I’m willing to take to continue my life’s mission. I take the risk of school shootings just as seriously, and I am willing to absorb that risk to help my students. I don’t fault those who think otherwise, but I think most teachers would agree.
So in exchange for not striking, how about if districts agree to pay teachers a decent wage for putting themselves in harm’s way? Perhaps more importantly, how about districts back away from their increasingly ridiculous laundry list of senseless bureaucratic demands for a year, and let us concentrate on teaching our students while maintaining our safety and sanity? Those are small requests given the circumstances.
With concern for others, adherence to safety measures, and prayer, we will hopefully survive stronger than we were before.