Teacher to Parent - Questions swirling amid COVID-19 and school year approaching

Q: Are there any learning advantages for kids in starting the year off with online instruction?
None that I can think of. Best case scenario: kids sit on their rear-ends all day staring at a screen with mom or dad hovering over them. Worst case: kids sit on their rear-ends all day staring at a screen with zero supervision. I don’t like those odds.
Q: Teachers are often portraying themselves as “superheroes,” but now it looks like they’re cowering in fear, afraid to go do their jobs of teaching our kids, even when science says that they will be at very little risk. Have they gone from “heroes” to “zeroes” in one fell swoop?
Teachers’ reaction to going back to school has not been what I expected, I’ll grant you that. But I would take issue with the term “zeroes.” Being scared doesn’t make someone a loser. It makes them human.
That means it’s probably time to do away with the term “heroes,” which was always just a kind exaggeration. We’ve never been true heroes, not en masse. We’re just regular people who do an important job. “A hero,” as Tom Hanks once said, “is somebody who voluntarily walks into the unknown.” As this crisis shows, teachers can be just as afraid of the unknown as anyone else.
Keep in mind, of course, that the displays you see in the media are not necessarily indicative of the views of all teachers. A lot of us want to go back and are eager to do so despite the risks. But I don’t fault the others for being scared. We’re all human.
Q: If kids go back to school, how will they be kept six feet apart? Kids naturally play closely together.
It’ll be tough. I remember the great cootie outbreak in Mrs. Fant’s first grade class back in ‘76. Even then it was hard to keep kids from playing together. Schools will do their best, but thankfully the science I’ve read, including a recent analysis in the journal Pediatrics, suggests that there’s only a small chance of kids spreading the disease.
Q: Schools have a hard enough time keeping soap and toilet paper in the bathroom. How are they going to sanitize the whole school?
I don’t know that they can. Children will have to learn to be responsible for practicing the measures that keep them safe. I’ve always said you can’t prepare the world for your child: you have to prepare your child for the world. It’s important they understand their lives depend on safe practices. Of course it’s also important you don’t scare them to death.
In other words, it’s going to be a challenge.
Q: Schools can’t even control lice, so how can they control the spread of coronavirus?
The key to both is the same: slather mayonnaise liberally in every child’s hair. The oil will protect them from lice and the smell will help keep kids six feet apart.
Just kidding, of course. Your point is well taken, but it’s a bit of an apples and oranges comparison. Schools do not take the spread of lice nearly as seriously as they will treat the spread of COVID.
Q: So the school board meets over Zoom to discuss sending kids back in person. Makes sense.
It’s like when the dentist zaps your face with radiation and tells you it’s perfectly safe … then leaves the room to flip the switch. It does make you wonder.
Q: Schools can’t mandate that kids wear masks but they have no trouble mandating the length of short pants and the color of someone’s hair?
I agree. If the doctors tell us that kids should wear masks, schools should mandate that they do so.
Q: What do you think is important for parents to do to help their kids prepare psychologically for more virtual learning (or for going back to learn in person with restrictions, if that’s what’s decided).
The key is to emphasize the positive aspects of the decision, whatever it is. It isn’t going to help for kids to hear mom and dad moaning and groaning about the stupid school board, the lazy teachers, the pitiful schools, etc. Kids internalize those kinds of things and it affects their attitudes, so keep those discussions behind closed doors.
In front of them, highlight that any decision will be made with their best interests in mind. It’s fine to acknowledge the drawbacks, but ultimately let them know this is the best option, they are strong enough to adapt to any tough circumstance, and they are still going to be smarter and better when it’s over than when they began.