Teacher to Parent - Protecting children living in poverty

What if we redirected money spent on policing to our classrooms? It would certainly benefit our most impoverished students.
Actually it would shatter our most impoverished students.
One out of every five American children lives in poverty. They are more vulnerable to the devastating effects of crime and violence than any other group of students.
Our country is a violent one. According to a 2014 report by the Brookings Institute, the U.S. ranks third in its rate of murder and fourth in its rate of rape among developed nations. These crimes disproportionately hurt the poor. The Hamilton Project reports that individuals with annual family incomes less than $15,000 are victimized by violent crimes at triple the rate of those whose income is more than $75,000. There is a cost to crime even greater than what the eye can see. A study from the University of New Hampshire shows that the victims of violent crime often endure emotional and psychological harm. Children who are victimized by violence, witness violence in their families, or are otherwise exposed to incidents of violence suffer higher rates of depression and aggression. The police are often the only entity standing between violent crime and our children. Law enforcement officials help account for the incarceration of nearly every individual convicted of murder, rape or robbery. They are second only to teachers in reporting cases of child abuse, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Like violent crime, child abuse affects poor children more than their more affluent peers: a study published in Pediatrics showed that deaths from child abuse were three times more likely to occur in the highest-poverty counties than the lowest, with black children comprising 37% of child abuse deaths.
The evidence suggests that, if anything, poor students would benefit from more police officers on the streets, not fewer, as would inevitably occur if their funding was halted or diverted. For example, one statistical study published in the International Review of Law and Economics concluded that increasing the number of police officers in fact reduces rates of violent crime. A 2015 report by The Atlantic shared similar data, noting that “Increased police in the 1990s brought down crime by about 5%.” One contributing factor to this was a 1994 federal crime bill that funded an extra 100,000 local police officers.
In addition to crime, impoverished children are harmed significantly by lack of parental support. The Hamilton Project reports that 70% of families below the federal poverty level are headed by just one parent. No matter how much money is poured into better-paid teachers, more classroom technology, or nicer school buildings, it will never take the place of a father or mother. This is crucial to keep in mind because, as stated in a study published in the academic journal The Future of Children, “Children growing up with two continuously married parents are less likely to experience a wide range of cognitive, emotional, and social problems, not only during childhood but also in adulthood.”
Thus, redirecting law enforcement funding to the classroom will not help to stabilize the family situations of our poorest students, and defunding the police will only expose them to even higher rates of crime. That’s a lose-lose proposition.
Some argue that impoverished children − many of whom are minorities − actually face more danger than protection from the police because of an increase in racially-motivated police brutality. While this is certainly true in some areas, as a whole the statistics do not seem to bear it out.
For example, a 2018 study published in Public Administration Review concluded that “White officers appear to be no more likely to use lethal force against minorities than nonwhite officers.” Noted African-American Harvard scholar Roland G. Fryer Jr. wrote in a pair of recent analyses that while African-Americans experience discrimination in lower levels of non-lethal force, he could find no evidence of bias in the administration of lethal force.
According to a Washington Post database on police shootings, 10 unarmed black citizens were shot to death by the police in 2019 − a horrible tragedy that must be addressed. Yet the Bureau of Justice reports that in 2018 over 50,000 black children, aged 12-14, were the victims of violent crime, and data from the CDC shows that black children and teens are 8 times more likely to die from gun violence than their white peers.
Clearly these statistics do not alleviate the injustice caused by even one instance of police brutality. But they do raise the suggestion that impoverished students may have far more to fear by the absence of a police force than by its presence.
Police brutality is an American tragedy. But diverting, defunding, or eliminating the thin blue line that stands between our most vulnerable children and those who would do them harm would be an even greater catastrophe.