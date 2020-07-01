Teacher to Parent - Parents of all colors have the power to end racial prejudice

I’ve been hoping to see you write about teaching anti-racism in schools. I’m sending this letter as a biracial woman in a county that is 90% white. We’ve had three instances of social media racism from students in recent weeks, and I feel we as a school system should be discussing racism.
Most schools work hard to combat racism. Every disciplinary code has rules against it. Course curricula are written to address it. A common theme of school behavior plans is mutual respect for everyone. Schools recruit and are eager to hire teachers of color.
Yet the problem persists.
One difficulty is that we do not agree on how to best address it. My generation was taught that the solution could be found in MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech, a vision that “children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” We were encouraged to look past superficialities like skin hue and see everyone as unique.
More recently, however, we have moved away from color-blindness and toward race-consciousness, where an individual’s identity very much hinges on color. If black and white children are to walk hand-in-hand, they are to be aware of the color of the hand they hold and make certain adaptations in how the owner of that hand is perceived.
Both solutions hold dangers. In the former, we might become unable to “see” the world through the eyes of some children and may make decisions that are counterproductive for them. In the latter, identifying students by race can lead to the “soft bigotry of low expectations” where schools lower the standards for minority children, trapping them in a cycle of little learning and low achievement.
For whatever it’s worth, I believe more deeply in the former. I may be wrong, but I have had much success by ignoring skin color, caring for students equally, and holding all of them to the same high standards. Others successfully adopt the latter perspective. Unfortunately, the conflict in education − and indeed the country − rages between the two. If we cannot have consensus, we should at least strive for tolerance.
Something schools can do better is provide more opportunities for students of different races to be together. In high school, I had three best friends. Two of them were black. We became friends in the marching band. That led to relationships, and relationships are a potent antidote against racism. No one wants to hurt a friend.
But many families today find it too costly to participate in marching band or other cooperative activities. Likewise, many sports teams are basically segregated because schools are too big and teams are too small. Instead of wasting so much money on obsolete technology and mid-level administrators, districts could expand the number of sports teams and make it more affordable for kids to participate in the arts.
My friends and I genuinely learned from one another in high school, which made us more accepting of our different backgrounds. I remember going to the Piggly Wiggly one night. A security guard followed us everywhere we went. My friend whispered, “Watch what he does when we split up.” Sure enough, it was my black friend that the guard started tailing. This blew my mind. I had never thought of such a thing. For a moment I could see things through his eyes.
One reason we learned so much is that we weren’t afraid to talk and even joke about our differences. That’s important, and we must be careful we aren’t teaching our kids to avoid such openness. Because of today’s “cancel culture,” saying the wrong thing can get you ostracized, making kids scared to talk about race at all.
Sadly, no matter what schools do, it will probably not end the kinds of actions mentioned in your letter. The primary provenance of both racism and anti-racism isn’t school. It’s home. Parents − not teachers or school boards − hold the key to solving the problems of prejudice.
I spent much of my childhood in rural North Carolina where racial prejudice was fairly open. Most people, of course, were good country people who would no more mistreat a person of another race than they would their own child. Still, I witnessed a lot of racial language and bigoted behavior from people who had no idea I was even paying attention.
But I will always remember the day when I was 5 years old and thoughtlessly repeated the worst of racial epithets. My father looked at me with deep disappointment in his eyes. “Don’t ever say that word,” he said.
We only spent 2 minutes that day talking about it, but those 2 minutes taught me more about the dishonor of racism than everything in the next 12 years of school combined.
So it is parents − all parents of all colors − who have the power to end racial prejudice. More than schools, more than protests, more than governments, books, and media, if we will just say and do what is right, it will capture our children’s attention, set them on a different path, and change the course of the world.