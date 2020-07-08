Teacher to Parent - Not all achievements deserve awards

Q: My son’s end of the year award ceremony went on for hours. I know it’s cliche, but it felt like literally everyone in the entire grade got a special award of some kind. I feel like this is going to help the kids when they enter the real world and realize there aren’t awards for everything. Are we doing our kids a disservice?
In some cases, yes. While I would not argue we need to eliminate awards altogether, in addition to the “Real life isn’t like this” problem, there are a number of reasons why we should be careful that things don’t get out of hand.
Most teachers give awards simply to recognize a student for a special accomplishment, and the criteria is generally delineated in advance. That means the standard is set and whoever rises to that standard gets the award.
The Honor Roll is an example of this. Kids know if they get all A’s, they’ll get a certificate. Getting A’s is a hard task, and it warrants a pat on the back.
The problem comes when the standard is abraded to get more awards into the hands of more kids. In addition to the “A” Honor Roll, we have added a “B” Honor Roll to reward an accomplishment that’s not quite as good as getting all A’s. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with that, but when they form the “C” Honor Roll, we should maybe re-evaluate.
Some manipulation is already going on. There is a propensity to nudge kids who didn’t qualify into the award-winning bracket, sometimes by giving them extra credit, sometimes by just fudging the numbers. The intent is usually to give them a little taste of the glory to see what it tastes like.
Unfortunately it doesn’t work for very long. You can frequently get young kids jazzed up about winning a certificate, but as they get older, the eye rolls start. In middle school, kids sometimes won’t even come to the stage to get their award. Many adolescents hate having a spotlight on them. And in some quarters, you’re a “nerd” or a “try-hard” if you get awards.
A more egregious kind of manipulation occurs when we reverse the natural order of naming the award then selecting the winners. In modern education, teachers sometimes select a student or group of students who they perceive are under-recognized. Then an award is created to backfill the “accomplishment.”
Here’s an example: “Hans has done well recently. He didn’t do anything for the first semester, but this nine weeks his grades are in the 60’s! We should reward him.” That’s a problem because there isn’t a “D” Honor Roll (yet). But there’s a solution: “Let’s give Hans a special ‘Hot Stuff’ Award!”
There’s no doubt Hans deserves encouragement for his dramatic turnaround. But a major award? Has anyone given any thought to the probability that by celebrating Hans, we might be discouraging the kids who slogged their way to 60s all year long but never earned a thing? Probably not. Because it’s not about the award. It’s about Hans. So we should expect some non-Hansian blowback among the masses, particularly those who are keenly aware that Hans’ “stuff” ain’t all that “hot.”
Despite all that, the idea of rewarding genuine accomplishments (note the word “genuine”) would still seem to be a net positive for students. When you try hard and succeed, it’s nice to get recognized for it.
This dynamic is clouded, however, when awards are issued as inducements for future achievement − or even when they seem to be. The theory goes that if we reward a student for doing a little bit, he’ll want to keep getting rewards, and it will inspire him to do even more.
Sounds good. Doesn’t work. Or so says science. At least a couple of dozen studies over the past several years demonstrate that when people expect to receive an award (or reward) for accomplishing something, they don’t perform as well as people who don’t expect any reward at all. This is true of both kids and adults, boys and girls, people whose stuff is hot and people whose stuff is arctic cold.
I know it doesn’t sound accurate. Even the scientists in most of the studies were stunned by the results. But as a teacher, every time I fall into the trap of thinking that this time it will work, it always falls flat. Go figure.
So what is the upshot? Awards may carefully be used to recognize authentic achievements, but if we expect them to be anything more than token acts of appreciation for a job well done, we’re headed for disappointment. In fact, if kids get the idea that we’re using awards to try to lure them into better behavior or higher grades, we’re probably sending them in the wrong direction.
Which would make us eligible for a special “Cold Stuff” Award.