Teacher to Parent - Keep your kids eLearning just a few more weeks

Q: Parents are getting frustrated with distance learning and a lot of them are giving it up entirely. They say there are too many apps, video chats and emailed assignments to deal with, especially if they have multiple children in school and if they must work long hours themselves. Some parents are saying they’d rather have their children outside playing and pretending than cramming in work all day. Parents are also concerned about their children falling behind. Is it okay for us to give it up?
It’s fine to give up on the current state of affairs … As long as you have a better alternative in mind.
We’re all making this up as we go along, so there’s no need to pretend the current system is ideal or even very good. All we can say about the current system is that it’s the system we have and schools are doing the best they can with a tough situation.
I don’t doubt some parents feel overloaded with what’s coming from teachers. But if you can’t cope with the stress, a better strategy than abandoning the system is to modify it. Districts right now are being very flexible in working with parents to meet the needs of their children.
For example, if you feel like there are too many apps to deal with, notify the teachers that there are, well, too many apps to deal with. The teachers will probably offer you an alternative. If I were the parent, I would drop computer learning altogether and request work be provided from textbooks. Research (as you know if you read this column) suggests that too much screen time makes kids worse, not better. Books, of course, carry them the other direction.
Perhaps an even better place to start is your child’s school counselor. They are being paid during this pandemic to help you and your student manage things like this. They in turn can work with the teachers to put together a plan that will work for your child.
You should not, I must note, expect this plan to include playing outside all day. You should also not expect a plan that is designed around the general theme of “making things easiest for mom and dad.” This will be a plan crafted by professionals and parents to do what’s best for your child’s education. If you insist on a course of action where learning is accomplished with very little effort, you should be advised that such alchemy does not exist.
If you’re willing and able to do whatever it takes to improve your child’s education, however, there are other options. One of the things that makes “distance learning” so challenging for children is the “distance,” so you might consider bringing the teaching and learning home. Homeschooling − true homeschooling, with direct planning and instruction from parents − has been proven to educate kids at a high level. It is probably the better alternative under the circumstances, but only if you can afford the time and focus to totally commit to it.
As your question points out, many parents aren’t so concerned about learning for learning’s sake. They’re just worried that their kids are “falling behind.” The obvious question, of course, is, “Falling behind whom, exactly?” All our kids are in basically the same boat. If your child is falling behind, so is everyone else’s.
It strikes me, however, that if you wanted for some reason to guarantee that your child will definitely be behind his or her classmates when school comes back, the best way to do so would be to quit. Quit the school’s guidelines. Quit the lessons. Quit the work. Quit the demands. Let your kids play all day instead of reading and focusing and accomplishing goals. Throw your hands in the air and shout, “Enough! I’m done!”
Sadly, it’s a decision that many teachers make every day about real school, and they leave the profession permanently. It probably disappoints you when they do because your precious progeny deserve a real teacher.
Now the shoe is on the other foot, and it’s us, teachers, who are counting on you to keep going when times are tough. When school comes back next year, we can’t afford to back up and redo the entire second semester of science or math, especially while many kids − those who pushed their way forward and did what we asked − twiddle their thumbs, minds idle, waiting for something to learn.
So don’t give up. It’s just a few more weeks. You can do this. And if you do, we’ll all be richly rewarded with students who remain a step ahead of the apathy and ignorance that constantly nip at their heels. Those twin hounds always seem to catch the students whose parents most easily surrender.
Jody Stallings has been an award-winning teacher in Charleston since 1992 and is director of the Charleston Teacher Alliance. To submit a question or receive notification of new columns, email him at JodyLStallings@gmail.com. Follow Teacher to Parent on Facebook at facebook.com/teachertoparent and on Twitter @stallings_jody.