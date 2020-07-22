Teacher to Parent - Having police officers in schools is a tremendous help

Q: Many people are saying that we need to take the police out of our schools. Some districts are already doing it. What’s stopping the rest?
There are bad apples in every job. Putting those people aside, having police officers in schools is a tremendous help.
Districts may deploy officers differently, but in general schools that utilize the police have one or more “resource officers.” These are uniformed police officials who help keep the peace, set good examples and mentor students.
The officers are in constant contact with centralized law enforcement and can mobilize the school to act quickly in the event of an emergency. One time my school’s officer got a report that a suspicious figure was seen in the neighborhood wielding a gun. We were immediately placed on lockdown, protecting kids from possible harm.
School officers know the law. Having an officer involved when searching a locker, filing a complaint, or dealing with an assault helps ensure that the rights of students are upheld while the school is kept safe.
School officers are much better equipped than teachers and principals to handle certain crises. You don’t want me in the middle of things when a riot breaks out in the cafeteria, a bomb threat is reported, or an enraged parent threatens to kill someone.
Officers have a mission to keep the entire school safe. It was just a few months ago that a student opened fire on a gymful of seniors in Illinois. Before he could hurt anyone, he was shot by the school’s police officer, saving countless student lives. Who else on campus would have been able to do that?
The police’s focus is the law. Their presence on campuses helps school officials stick to our focus of educating kids. Teachers can manage gum chewing and running in the halls, but they can’t handle drug deals, sexual assaults and violent batteries. These and other serious illegalities occur on school campuses every day. They are best addressed by law enforcement, not a detention monitor.
Some students are extremely noncompliant. To prevent them from disturbing order or committing acts of violence, they have to be removed from school or classrooms. Police officers are far more suited than educators for this undesirable task. I’m sure it’s a distasteful experience for the affected student, but it’s necessary to ensure that the other 99% of kids get their education in peace.
Police officers don’t just react to disruptive incidents; they help prevent them from occurring. Those who do their jobs well reach out to students, showing them how they can be models of peace and service, helping them not to be scared of law enforcement, and teaching them about the law and their rights. Their presence serves as a deterrent to disruptive and illegal behavior.
More importantly, school officers become mentors to students from broken or dysfunctional families. It is these students who are statistically most likely to act out.
Those opposed to school officers often point to unequal outcomes regarding which students are handled by the police for criminal behavior. For example, boys are arrested in schools a lot more than girls. Some point to similar discrepancies for family structure, race and economic background. There is no consensus why this is so.
Even if we assume the worst, however − that referring teachers (who are mostly female) are inherently prejudiced against students of the opposite sex − the natural response would be to ensure that police referrals are applied equally. It would be strange − and possibly disastrous − to solve the discrepancy by eliminating the only group of people who can enforce the law.
If you had suggested getting rid of school police on Feb.15, 2018, you would have been scorned by the crowd for not caring about kids. That was the day after the Parkland, Fla. school shooting. It was a tragedy where a school police officer failed to uphold his duty, yet people still felt that more campus police could make our children safer. Now, scarcely two years later, if you make the same suggestion, your view is met with a chorus of approval. But what has really changed since then? Are students not still at risk?
All this suggests a potentially dangerous inability to stop, take a breath, and think critically for 5 minutes before surrendering to crowd-sourced resolutions. We want to make decisions for our schools that will stand the test of time, not the test of Twitter.
So before doing something we can’t easily undo, each of us should step away from the herd and make up our own mind. When I do that, I can’t think of a single problem that would be solved by removing police from schools. I can easily think of a dozen that would be created.
Hopefully the districts hastily rushing to make such a sweeping change will give more thought to what is right and less to right now.