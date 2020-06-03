Teacher to Parent - Fearful of a spike in child abuse

Q: I’m worried that more cases of child abuse will go unreported this year because children haven’t been in school. Teachers are the No. 1 reporters of abuse. Without their contact with children, many will suffer. Is this a reason to get things back to normal as soon as possible in the fall?
Your concern appears to be founded. According to a study published in the Social Science Research Network, child maltreatment reports in Florida plummeted 27% between March and April.
While teachers do report abuse more than any other group, they comprise only 20.5% of referrals. The other 79.5% come from people like law enforcement personnel, social workers, friends, neighbors, and relatives.
This information is according to a 2018 report from the U.S. DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services) starkly called, “Child Maltreatment.” The report shows that nationwide almost 8 million children were referred to child protective services (CPS) agencies for alleged maltreatment.
Forty-four percent of those referrals were screened out. The remaining 56% led to the investigation of over 3.5 million children. Six-hundred and seventy-eight thousand of those were deemed to be victims of maltreatment. Tragically, 1,770 of those ended up dying as a result of their abuse.
The number of children in America who we know are maltreated (many cases are unreported) is staggering. However it is also of note that 2.8 million children were investigated and cleared of victimization. Many of those probably were being harmed, but the harm wasn’t proven. Some probably benefited from contact with CPS regardless. But perhaps in as many as 10% of the cases (according to 2014 DHHS data), there was no maltreatment at all.
This may be a tragedy within a tragedy because the investigation of children can prove to be a kind of maltreatment in itself. Professor Paul Chill from the University of Connecticut, quoted in The Atlantic, says that many of these non-victimized children are “typically seized without warning from their homes or schools, subjected to intrusive interrogations, medical examinations and/or strip searches, and forced to live in foster homes or group residences while the legal system sorts out their future.”
He explains that removals can be traumatic for both children and families. “Often they occur at night,” Chill says. “Children are thrust into alien environs, separated from parents, siblings and all else familiar, with little if any idea of why they have been taken there.” He notes that these experiences may cause deep feelings of grief, terror, and abandonment. They may even compromise a child’s ability to form attachments.
We can understand why all this is necessary in cases where true maltreatment has occurred. When the referral is in error, however, it is difficult to imagine the terror a child must feel at the moment of separation. It may be easier to imagine the fear and anguish we would endure as parents if CPS ripped our children away from us in the middle of the night, taking them who knows where for reasons only God knows why.
Even when children are cleared after an investigation, they often must spend time in foster care. DHHS notes that 60,354 non-victims received foster care services in 2018. Sadly, these placements can lead to maltreatment where none had previously occurred.
According to a John Hopkins University study, children in foster care are four times more likely to be sexually abused than their peers outside of that setting. A recent report from the state of California substantiated hundreds of cases of child maltreatment in foster care, including sexual abuse, physical abuse, and neglect. In 2013, the FBI revealed that 60% of rescued child sex trafficking victims were from foster care or group homes.
Most children placed in foster care, of course, are better off there, and most foster families are loving caregivers. But this does not blunt the catastrophic consequences of those families who are not.
None of this is to say that the reports shouldn’t have been made. One maltreated child is one too many, so it is better to err on the side of caution. It is nevertheless heart-rending when families are pulled apart and children are put in jeopardy mistakenly.
Thus the alarming 27% drop in referrals to CPS may hold the slimmest glimmer of light, which is that children who might have been unnecessarily traumatized will have avoided that experience. I am not saying this in any way justifies the continued abuse of children who aren’t being reported during the pandemic. I am simply observing that, like with the lockdown itself, nothing seems to be all good or all bad. There are pros, cons, and compromises to every decision we make.
All of this makes for a sad, distressing, and ultimately confusing state of affairs. It also reminds us that even though things might soon go back to “normal,” the “normal” they go back to will always be spotted with tragedy.