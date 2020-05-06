Teacher to Parent - Education must be both valued and earned

Q: What is your take on the Maximum Failing Grade? Often we don’t know what is going on in a child’s life away from school. Students could be navigating a divorce, death or illness. Kids often lack support. They may be entangled in social drama or overcommitted in extracurricular activities. It is insurmountable to recover from a zero when averaging grades and there is no need to make it impossible. What motivation would students have to keep trying when they know they are going to fail for the quarter or year?
Under the typical grading scale, a score below 60 is failing. A zero usually means no attempt was made. A Maximum Failing Grade policy would mean that a student who doesn’t bother to write a term paper would “earn” a 59.
Okay. So what about a student who wrote a sloppy term paper and actually earned a real 59? How is it fair that both get the same grade?
You suggest that if we give Student A the zero, his average will be so low there will be no incentive for him to keep working. But what will happen to Student B’s motivation once he realizes what a chump he was for spending all that time on his paper only to get the same grade as his buddy who was playing video games? Let’s put it another way: how long will Chuck continue to flip burgers for $10 an hour if the manager pays Todd the same wage to stay at home?
And consider this: what’s to stop a student (or millions of students, once word gets out) from taking his 59s all semester and then turning in a halfway decent project at the end of the term just in time to give him a passing grade? I assure you it’s what would happen. Many students would be perfectly happy with a 60 on their report card if it meant having to do very little work. You might call this compassion. I call it dumbing down our expectations.
It’s true that some students must endure extra challenges like divorce, death or illness. I was one of those students. Thankfully schools have a system to handle these problems: it’s called humanity. I haven’t yet seen a teacher tell a child, “Tough luck about your dying father, but that paper’s still due on Monday.” On the contrary, teachers handle such issues with grace and compassion.
As for students who lack support at home, surely that can be managed without redefining “failure” as “near-success.” Our system could (and should) be arranged so that support at home isn’t necessary. All of the best teachers I know assign homework that kids can do on their own.
But these tough situations are all exceptions to the rule. The sad reality is that most kids who don’t turn things in are simply lazy. They don’t especially like school, they don’t especially like learning and they really, really hate doing schoolwork. True enough, most of these kids don’t have parents who make them do their work anyway. That’s definitely a deficiency, but smearing a 59 over their indolence will not atone for the loss.
Your question, of course, cites factors even less in need of accommodation than laziness − factors like “social drama” and “extracurricular activities.” But if a student is having trouble writing a term paper while juggling his girlfriends or lacrosse league, it isn’t the school that needs to make adjustments.
(Out of curiosity, would you write a letter to a lad’s lacrosse coach proposing a Maximum Losing Score of only one point lower than the opposition since some of the players on the team might have term papers to write? If not, you might take a moment to reflect why. It could be enlightening.)
Overcoming a few zeroes is not, as you state, “insurmountable.” I regularly see students dig themselves out of deep holes and the experience makes them stronger. The situation only becomes impossible when educators lose faith in their students. “To believe a thing impossible is to make it so,” the French proverb says. When we teach kids that they must rely on the deus ex machina of the educational system in order to succeed, we are simply teaching them how to fail without dignity.
There was a time when we encouraged children to overcome obstacles without petitioning the world to defer to their peculiar setbacks, shortfalls and sorrows. It was assumed that the only way to do so was by hard work, determination and a positive attitude. That map still works today if we allow our kids to use it.
I can think of a lot of things we might outright give a child under bad circumstances without having to earn them: clothes, food and a place to stay come to mind. But a faithless, half-hearted, substandard, watered-down education based on a habit of failure is not one of them.
Some things must be earned to be valued. Some things must be valued to be earned. An education is the rare gift that falls into both categories.
