Teacher to Parent - Dressing for success makes a more positive impression

Q: With my child’s school starting at home online, they are encouraging parents to have kids dress as they would for school. But when I work from home, I don’t dress like I would be going to an office, so why should our kids have to? My 12-year-old son is just going to be moving from couch to table all day looking at a screen and doing work on a laptop computer: why shouldn’t he be comfortable doing it?
Because there’s a fine line between comfortable and sloppy.
No one is saying that kids should put on their plaid skirts, blue neckties and uniform slacks for online schooling. But sitting around in pajamas or sweatpants all day is the wrong message for a kid’s body to send to his brain.
Believe it or not, clothes make a difference. The slogan “dress for success” has been proven reliable in a number of different studies. A recent one that applies to your child’s situation was presented in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science (luckily it was published just before my subscription ran out).
In that study, college kids dressed either casually (flip-flops, shorts, etc.) or more business-like before they took a cognitive test. Those wearing the more professional attire performed better, particularly in the area of abstract thinking. Abstract thinking is key to creativity and long-term strategizing.
Researchers can only hypothesize why apparel makes such a difference, but it isn’t hard to come up with some good reasons. As far back as the Renaissance, Shakespeare was writing that “the clothes make the man.” Wearing certain clothes creates in us different psychological effects. When you dress in your teams’ colors on game day, it helps get you excited for the contest that is to come.
Have you ever put on a football uniform? A feeling of power and invulnerability rushes over you. Putting on a suit makes you feel more alert, confident, and successful. When teenagers put on a tux or a prom dress, they feel magically adult. And I can remember in high school putting on my band uniform with its tall hat and beautiful white plume thinking that I wanted to run away and hide under the bleachers.
These are extreme examples, but they help show us how the effect works. If you dress for a job, you do that job a little bit better. When you dress for a lazy day on the couch, you tend to act like it.
The effect of clothes works on others, as well. Seeing a police officer or soldier in uniform gives us a sense that we’re in the presence of power. When people “dress for success,” they make a more positive impression. It works negatively, too. When the first day of school comes, if I see a student on Zoom lolling in his pajamas, my first thought is likely to be that this kid is not ready for the high expectations and rigorous intellectual demands that are about to hit him.
But what if a teacher says, “Well, pajamas are perfectly fine for my class every day”? Then we might reasonably wonder if it’s the teacher who isn’t quite prepared for the high expectations and rigorous demands. This is the 21st century where the requirements for success are high and the consequences of failure can be catastrophic. We need classrooms that vigorously prepare kids for a highly competitive global economy, not a tween slumber party. We all need to consider how we can step it up.
Don’t bother telling me what a stick in the mud I am. Learning can be plenty fun without being sloppy. In fact, my experience is that it’s easier for kids to have fun in school when their alertness, cognition and abstract thinking are at their peak. Dressing down just tends to make them careless, restless and unfocused.
Hugh Hefner might have been able to beat the odds by becoming a “success” in robe and pajamas, but his standard of business attire is of questionable value for school children. There is a world of difference between high-stakes online learning and lounging around the Playboy mansion. My recommendation for parents is to have your kids dress for the former.