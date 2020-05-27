Teacher to Parent - Defending the constitutional right to an education

Q: A recent court case found that Detroit students were denied their constitutional right to an education by their state because the conditions in their low-performing schools were so poor. Are lawsuits like this going to be the new normal for kids who graduate below level?
What the court decided in the case (Gary B. v. Snyder) actually goes even further than decreeing a constitutional right to an education. It defines that education as “literacy.” In other words, being able to read at a basic level would be the constitutional standard for a minimal education going forward.
All this is quite odd, inasmuch as the Constitution says not one word about education, and courts have forever found that no such right exists. I am hardly a constitutional scholar, but I wouldn’t get too attached to this verdict.
The complaints against the state included run-down classrooms and poor funding, but perhaps the most significant argument was that schools lacked “the qualified teaching staff required to bring students to literacy.” The plaintiffs − seven students from five of Detroit’s poorest-performing schools − noted that there were 200 teaching vacancies to start the 2016-17 school year. Teachers were habitually absent, some as many as 50 days. Because of the shortages, classrooms were covered by non-certified personnel. In one case, an 8th grader was put in charge of teaching math classes for a month because a teacher was unavailable.
School districts should be held accountable − not so much for the vacancies themselves or the ham-handed attempts to fill them, but for causing the conditions that led to the shortages in the first place. The horrifying results of their mismanagement speak for themselves: at one of the plaintiff’s schools, 100% of 6th graders scored below basic proficiency in both reading and math. At another, high school students “struggle[d] to write proper paragraphs or even complete sentences.”
This is appalling. Why would these students be passed on from one grade to the next without being able to demonstrate basic literacy? That’s not the child’s fault. That’s on the school.
The court’s response, however, is to wave a King’s blase hand at the problem and say, “The Constitution says this should be fixed.” Unfortunately this “solution” won’t fix it. That’s because teachers have constitutional rights, too, including the right not to work under conditions where it is impossible or intolerable to teach.
Consider, for example, what one ex-teacher, posting to Glassdoor, said about teaching in Detroit schools:
“Students were allowed to run, fight, walk in and out of class, skip on a regular basis, swear at each other and the teacher, threaten others, destroy school property, steal from their peers and the teacher, smoke marijuana and consume edibles on school property, and disrupt the learning environment in numerous ways, and even after it was reported, there were seldom any repercussions. Often half to three-fourths of the kids will be absent on any given day... and there are no consequences for absences. Because of the violence and culture at many schools, teacher turnover is exceedingly high.”
That teacher’s experience is not uncommon, either in Detroit or at struggling schools elsewhere. Yet, incredibly, throughout the entire judgment, there isn’t a single word about student discipline, behavior, or attitude. Teachers aren’t driven away by illiteracy or struggling students. A desire to help them induces teachers to enter the profession, not leave it. What chases them away is when they can’t do their jobs because discipline is out of control, they get little support from principals and parents, and very few of their students are willing to learn.
Something else that the 85-page decision fails to mention is the student’s role in his own education. The appellate court placed sweeping mandates on the state to provide improved instruction, a trained staff, better materials, and safe conditions. Well done. We can all concur that those are reasonable demands.
But does the court think that this alone will result in significant improvements? Learning is not monergistic: you can’t just implant it into someone’s brain like a microchip. It’s synergistic: it takes a compliant subject and a competent teacher working together.
The distressing reality is that − due primarily to poor parental support − many students are unwilling to learn; in low-performing schools that problem can be overwhelming. Literacy is not some reward that appears when teachers fight and break a student’s will − particularly not when they have parents and principals actively rooting for the obstinate child. It is the quality that emerges when children allow themselves to be educated.
Should it stand, the upshot of the court’s proclamation will be to make public education even more of a legal playground than it already is while kids continue to be deprived of a quality education. Those students who limp through the system with lackluster effort and self-destructive attitudes will enter the real world with one hand holding a useless diploma thanks to a broken school system, and the other hand open for state restitution, courtesy of the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.