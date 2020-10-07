Teacher to Parent - Children benefit when the teacher is your ally, not your adversary

Dear Parents,
I’ve been disheartened this year to hear from teachers about the incivility with which some parents have treated them. Though most parents have been very supportive, their encouragement can be easily overshadowed by the disparaging emails, condescending criticisms, and inconsiderate demands of others.
It is clear you want what is best for your children. We all do. One of the best ways to support your kids is to help the people who are trying to help you. Children benefit when the teacher is your ally, not your adversary.
I get it. It annoyed many of you when a large block of teachers said they didn’t want to come back to school. You’ve been locked up with your kids all this time. You realize how badly they need school. You’ve been going to work yourself, and if you have to do it, why shouldn’t teachers have to? You should know that many teachers felt this way, too.
Those feelings are more than understandable. But we’re back now, and we’ve got to put all that aside and move forward together.
Teachers are under immense pressure, and you know what that feels like. Enrollment and procedures are changing constantly. We’re grappling with digital programs that neither we nor our students fully understand. We’re having to manage dozens of daily technical bugs. We’re trying to come up with lessons for kids in person and online and often both simultaneously. And every time we think we have a foothold on all of it, everything changes again.
All the while, our sole mission is to educate your kids.
I know you want to support us in this endeavor because your children will prosper if we succeed and fail if we falter. So how can you best help? Simply by being patient, kind, and understanding.
There will be glitches. We’re not causing them on purpose. Help us to work through them.
There will be miscommunication, delays in entering grades, and errors in recordkeeping. Be patient with us.
There will be times when teachers become flustered, make mistakes, and drop the ball. Try to be understanding.
With cooperation, we’ll get through this and even find a way to flourish. The iron triangle of Student-Teacher-Parent will withstand the pressure if we all do our part and one side doesn’t turn on the other.
I once heard a story about a teacher who gave each of her students a big red balloon and had each one write his or her name on it. Next she put all the balloons in a room and told the students to find theirs as fast as they could.
Chaos ensued. Balloons were being popped and trampled. Kids were pushing and shoving. Very few ended up with what they were looking for.
The teacher repeated the exercise, only this time she taught her kids a better way. She showed them that if they each pick up the first balloon they find and carry it to the person it belonged to, each student would soon have his or her own balloon.
Life is like that. When we push aside others and demand what we want right now, not caring about the feelings we’re treading on, very few people gain. But if we’ll just be still a moment, help share someone else’s burden, and treat others the way we would want to be treated, soon enough everyone will have what they need and more.