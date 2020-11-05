Teacher to Parent - Allowing students to dictate their own timetable sets them up for failure

Q: The San Diego school district is trying to end racism against minorities by no longer counting late work against students or factoring behavior into their grades. Is this a good policy that should be used in other districts?
Does it seem that nearly every time school districts try to do something to curb racism, they end up hurting minorities more than before?
First, I have never heard of any teacher anywhere grading students on “behavior.” Some districts (brilliantly, I might add) provide separate conduct grades so parents can know how their children are acting in class, but I’ve never seen conduct factored into their GPA. Then again I’ve never been to California.
Second, how is it supposed to help any child of any race to reinforce the notion that they can do their work whenever they feel like it? How would it benefit a student to teach him that he can meet his responsibilities on his own personal time table?
Encouraging that behavior won’t help end racism. It will just help get kids fired one day.
Further, over the long haul, it can instill in all kids a mentality that strains their ability to form trusting relationships and function appropriately on a daily basis. Everywhere you turn in life there are obligations and time tables for meeting them. You pick your kids up as soon as practice is over, not an hour later. You pay your electric bill before the bill is due, not after they turn off your lights.
But not only is taking school work at the student’s discretion a horrible way to prepare the child for the world, it’s also a horrible way to try to educate him.
Let me tell you how this works from an insider’s perspective: you have a child who doesn’t turn in his work. Every day he gets further behind in all his classes (because kids who don’t turn in work rarely discriminate; if they don’t do it in one class, they don’t do it in any of them).
One day — usually the week before progress reports come out — the child realizes he has to make up a ton of work. But guess what? He simultaneously has to keep doing the new work that keeps getting assigned. Otherwise he will be perpetually and exponentially behind. So now he has basically doubled or even tripled his usual course load.
Does that sound like a sane framework to educate a child who has difficulty keeping up with his studies on a day-to-day basis? Of course not. It will crush him under the weight of his own procrastination and snuff out any opportunity he might have of getting up to speed. Catching on is much more important than catching up, especially when the latter precludes the former.
“But,” some will argue, “he probably has a poor home life, and he has no parents to make him do his homework.”
If that’s true, then how is doubling his homework going to improve the likelihood that he completes it?
I’ll wait.
Stumped, aren’t you?
It’s likely that the school board members — none of whom, I would guess, have ever taught a day of real school in their lives — never considered this. It’s equally likely they never considered that by trying to make a child’s 7th grade year easier, they might be setting him up for failure for the rest of his life.
So what’s the answer? Well, if the problem is occurring in the student’s home, why not delay him going there? How about the district require the kids who have fallen behind to stay after school, not to do last week’s work, but today’s? Why not make them show up every day until they get themselves on track? They could be monitored by community volunteers who, while they’re at it, might provide some kind of parent-like mentoring.
We’ve all heard testimonies from people who have overcome overwhelming odds to become successful. But have you ever heard any of them say anything like, “I want to thank the adults in my life for teaching me that work could be done when I wanted to do it and that deadlines don’t apply to me. Without those lessons, I would never have been able to make something of myself.”
It’s absurd to even consider. Almost as absurd as believing that erasing school deadlines can cure racism.