Teacher to Parent - Adjusting to missing major social milestones

Q: What advice can you give to parents whose kids are missing important social milestones in their schooling? It must be devastating for so many kids to be missing their senior prom or their graduations.
A lot of our focus during the quarantine has been on whether our kids are receiving a strong education. But much of school’s importance is social and this includes participating in rites of passage like the milestones you mention.
Yes, the education itself is more important, but let’s be realistic. How many of you can recall a single lecture from your 11th grade history class? I see zero hands. I bet, however, most everyone who attended remembers their first prom.
Such milestones are important in their own way and we should not brush them off lightly. But we must remember that a lot of their importance is only in retrospect. If we had never had a graduation ceremony or attended a prom (many students don’t), we would probably be more or less the same people we are today. We just would have been robbed of something that can be even more valuable than gold: memories.
“More valuable than gold,” the cynic scoffs. “Don’t be ridiculous.” Well, just take a moment to consider this question: how much money would it take for you to give up all of your personal memories? You can keep the skills you’ve learned: how to read, how to do math, those kinds of things. But you’ll lose all the experiences. How much would it take?
There’s probably not enough money in the world to get you to part with those. They make us who we are. Memories are the smells that linger long after the meal has been devoured. We need those smells to remind us of how wonderful life is … and, at times, how challenging it can be. Even bad memories help us to become better people. I believe it was Dr. Seuss who said, “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
Parents can’t make a prom appear out of nowhere and we can’t whip up a graduation ceremony so our kids can experience the joy of freedom. But we can help our kids craft memories that are just as enriching.
I warn you. What I’m about to suggest is Velveeta-level cheesy. But at least some cheese runs through the blood of every true American, so I make no apologies for that. It may also be that by the time this column goes to print, my idea will have been thought of, videoed and viralled a thousand times over. The “race to cheese” in the digital age is brutal, so I do apologize if you’ve heard this somewhere before.
Here it is: make a prom appear out of nowhere. And whip up a graduation ceremony so your kids can experience the joy of freedom. You can do these things right in your own living rooms.
Get the whole family involved. For “prom,” brainstorm a theme. Make the decorations. Deck the place out. Let mom dig out an old bridesmaid’s dress and let daughter wear it. Make a sumptuous meal. Dim the lights. Put on the music. Take pictures. Okay, dancing might be awkward in this scenario, but some of us never danced at our proms anyway.
For graduation, make the diplomas. Put on a gown. Make a mortarboard. Set up every chair in the house. Get the extended family on Zoom. Call the names. Then gather together electronically for a full family celebratory meal.
I know that these ersatz rites of passage don’t come close to recreating the real things. And though I doubt any teenager will be truly “devastated” by not having a prom or graduation (they’ll be sad for a minute and then get on with life), some of them will be so annoyed by your Pollyanna machinations that they will mope and sulk throughout the proceedings. Just keep in mind one thing: you’re not trying to replicate a prom. You’re trying to make a memory.
And one day, when all is said and done, those memories will be all your children have of growing up in a family. They’re all they will have to help them craft their own. There is no cosmic guidebook. There are just memories. And the memories you give them will be the only things to speak to them about what a family really is. They will remember the efforts you went through to make them feel better about a bad situation. They will remember that you loved them. They will do the same for their families.
Thus your cheesy efforts will eventually be a success. Some cheese, so they tell me, actually becomes better with age.
Jody Stallings has been an award-winning teacher in Charleston since 1992 and is director of the Charleston Teacher Alliance. He is the recipient of the 2018 first place award in column writing from the South Carolina Press Association.