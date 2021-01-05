Our children look to us for behavioral boundaries

My kids are teenagers, and I’m sure they will experiment with drinking soon. Other parents are telling me it’s best to let them have their parties at home with parent supervision so someone responsible will be there to make sure things don’t go too far. Is that wrong?
Those parents are misleading themselves. They aren’t protecting their kids. They’re simply encouraging them to drink when they aren’t ready to handle it, legally or otherwise. This only exposes kids to greater danger.
Parents are supposed to teach kids to do what’s right. Period. Children need us to stake out behavioral boundaries, not watch them wander into the wilderness beyond the margins. Calling it “supervision” doesn’t make it any better. Parenting by voyeurism just goads children toward more distant limits to escape your cringeworthy surveillance.
Following the “let me watch you drink” strategy gives license for your children and their friends to consume without inhibition. This includes those kids (there are many) who may be initially troubled by wrong or illegal actions. “I mean, if your parents are okay with it,” they’ll say, “I guess it’ll be all right.”
Not only does this encourage kids to kill their own consciences, it makes those who really want to say no feel like fools. Peer pressure is bad enough. Parental pressure is worse because it’s more confusing for kids.
There are a thousand ways for all of this to end tragically.
For one, you might be opening the door to your child’s addiction. Studies suggest that 1 in 12 Americans are alcoholics. Many seek rehabilitation, but not enough: an estimated 100,000 of them die every year. Even more than that create broken and dysfunctional families.
Of course we now know that even casual drinking can kill. Research from the University of Washington published in the Lancet explains the risk starkly: “The safest level of drinking is none.”
Alcohol is classified by the IARC as a Group 1 carcinogen. These are substances known indisputably to cause cancer in humans. Other Group 1 items include radium, plutonium, and solar radiation (which makes parents who slather their children in sunscreen and later encourage them to drink strange hypocrites indeed).
The Lancet study found that alcohol is the No. 1 risk factor for premature death in people aged 15-49. 27% of cancer deaths in women and 18% in men over 50 were linked to alcohol. A previous study showed that 1 in 13 breast cancer deaths may be caused by alcohol.
Again, we’re not just talking about binge drinking or alcoholism. The American Society of Clinical Oncology states that even light intake of alcohol increases the risks of cancer.
Drinking puts kids at risk in other ways. A study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism demonstrates that half of all sexual assaults involve alcohol use by the perpetrator, victim, or both. Parents are supposed to equip children to keep themselves out of harm’s way and in full control of their faculties. Alcohol encourages them to do the opposite.
Supervising your children’s drinking may put you, the parent, at risk as well by making you responsible for tragic outcomes.
This occurred in Mount Pleasant just last year. As reported by multiple media outlets, a group of teens were provided alcohol by parents at an April 2019 post-prom party. Two of the teens left the party intoxicated. A one-car accident ensued. The male teen driver was allegedly going 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. Both he and his date, a teenage girl, were killed.
The parents who gave the teens that alcohol and permitted them to leave the party under the influence paid $3.1 million dollars in a lawsuit filed by the girl’s family.
That’s just money, but maybe money is the only language some parents speak. What ought to cry louder is the tragic loss of life and innocence visited upon those teenagers by adults behaving negligently.
The mentality that “kids are going to do it anyway, so I might as well help them,” shows a cynical lack of faith in your own children. If you really love them and are teaching them to do what’s right, it should be easy to believe that they’ll behave the way you’ve raised them. Sure, they may fall, but if you surrender to that expectation, it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Instead of coaching children what to do under the influence of alcohol, the best parents teach their kids how to rise above the negative influences of peer pressure, self-doubt, and unhealthy societal norms. If that’s not the kind of parent you’ve been, there’s no better moment to rehabilitate than the present.
Better your rehabilitation now than theirs later.