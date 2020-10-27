My son recently did poorly on a test and his response was that everybody in the class failed the test. I know most of his excuses are just excuses, but since I usually don’t see anything except his grade, how do I know when he’s being truthful and when he’s just blowing smoke?
He’s probably just blowing smoke (or vape; that’s a thing now). To help you and other parents out, I’ve put together a list of common student excuses for failing tests along with some tips on how to respond to a dissimulating child.
1. The Rationalization: “Everyone failed the test.”
The Reality: No, they didn’t.
The Response: “If that’s true, then all you have to do is pass the next one and you’ll move to the head of the class. Let’s try an extra 15 minutes of study and 15 minutes less of screen time every day from now until the next test and see if you can improve your standing.”
2. The Rationalization: “The teacher doesn’t teach us anything.”
The Reality: There are indeed teachers who don’t teach anything or teach very little. Invariably, however, their students get high grades with barely any effort because these teachers aren’t interested in doing anything “extra” like meeting with parents to explain why they failed students on material they never taught. Here’s a rule of thumb: be concerned about the teacher when your child brings home A’s without studying; be concerned about the student when he brings home F’s.
The Response: “Well, since I’m sure you don’t want to be ignorant for the rest of the year, I suppose you’ll have to teach yourself. Let me see your textbook. Here, read the next chapter tonight and tomorrow night we’ll discuss it.”
3. The Rationalization: “There were things on the test we never learned.”
The Reality: It’s possible … but 40% of the test?
The Response: “Instead of blaming someone else first, consider the possibility that you zoned out when she was discussing it or that it was from a part of the book you neglected to read. If you’re positive that’s not the case, then politely point out to the teacher the questions you don’t think she taught you and ask if she’ll help you understand them.”
4. The Rationalization: “I studied for 4 hours (or 5 or 6 or more, but it’s always at least 4) and still failed the test.”
The Reality: It’s very doubtful, but if true, then some big adjustments in study patterns need to be made.
The Response: “You should ask the teacher for a conference. Tell her exactly how you studied for the test and ask her how you could study more efficiently.” [Note: if the child was blowing smoke, he will never make this request of the teacher.]
5. The Rationalization: “The teacher doesn’t like me.”
The Reality: Even if some teachers do dislike certain students, they don’t punish them by deliberately failing them on tests.
The Response: Ask your child to show you all the correct test items that were marked incorrectly. From there it’s easy to point out the ridiculousness of the excuse: “Does she dislike you so much that she deliberately taught you (and only you) the wrong Pythagorean theorem?” “Did she try to sabotage your essay by teaching you that capitalizing the word ‘I’ is optional?” You get the idea.
6. The Rationalization: “The teacher failed me because I’m White (Black, boy, girl, green-haired, etc.)”
The Reality: Extraordinarily few teachers care what color a child’s skin or hair is. It’s the same with gender.
The Response: “That’s a very unkind thing to accuse someone of. But if you really think it’s true, then next time show her that even a green-haired boy is capable of getting all the answers right on a test, and maybe you can chip away at her unfounded prejudice.”
The key for all of these responses is to place the responsibility on the child for his own education. Doing that allows him to learn, grow, and develop critical self-management skills. On the other hand, putting the responsibility on others will calcify any poor study habits or lazy tendencies he possesses, and it will encourage him to resort to blaming others as a matter of course instead of seizing opportunities to improve himself.
