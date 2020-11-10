Teacher to Parent - Response to criticism of column by NWEA

Last week PR Manager Simona Beattie from NWEA responded to my October 21 column. My rejoinder follows:
Ms. Beattie first takes me to task for not “properly citing sources of quotes.” In fact, I appropriately attributed the quotes to “a myriad of controversial anti-racism resources” offered by NWEA, which is precisely where they came from. Some, as I noted, were the exact words of NWEA executives.
The relevancy of the quotes to any discussion of NWEA is not who originally wrote them but who offered them to the public as resources: NWEA, the company that makes MAP tests. In fact, many were linked by the CEO himself in the company’s public education blog, “Teach. Learn. Grow.”
This explains why Ms. Beattie never disavows the content of the excerpts on behalf of her company. But if NWEA is going to get peevish about people actually examining the resources it pushes, I would recommend maybe not publishing them to the World Wide Web on its public website.
Ms. Beattie notes that some controversial statements about the police were pulled “out of context.” I can’t dispute that; text that includes quotes entirely in context is called “the original article,” and admittedly I didn’t have enough space to provide it. Ms. Beattie then strangely asserts that “in many cases” the original article “makes the opposite point” of the quotes I provided.
I say “strangely” because I re-read the article and, forgive me if I’m wrong, but I don’t see any place where the “opposite point” is being made. Ms. Beattie suggests reading the full article for context. On this, we wholeheartedly agree. In fact, head to the NWEA website, find the section on “Equity,” read the blogs and linked resources, and decide for yourself if I’ve misrepresented them.
Ms. Beattie expresses concern over “the lack of clarity” that I was “sharing an opinion” and that I am “not an expert.” Most readers will howl at this criticism since my column appears every week beneath a giant banner reading OPINION.
Nevertheless, Ms. Beattie will be surprised to discover that on the issue of MAP testing, I actually am an expert. This is because I’ve been afflicted by her company’s tests for over 15 years, spending more than 37 entire working days of my life watching students click vacantly on a dull screen for hours at a sitting. There have even been times when my job evaluation has hinged on the outcomes of MAP scores.
Who isn’t an expert, however, are those who pay for NWEA’s lifeless programs. Public funds should be spent transparently, not handed to a company on the other side of the continent who gives us a wink and says, “Trust us.” How do we know, as NWEA claims, that MAP is really aligned to state standards when they won’t let us review the questions? How do we know the scores are accurate when they won’t share their formula for calculating them? I’m no “expert” in public funding, but I would think twice about handing over the people’s hard-earned money to such a shadowy organization. That’s like paying for school lunches without being allowed to know what they’re made of.
But if I really have no idea what I’m talking about, then it should have been easy for Ms. Beattie to refute my crucial points. She did not because she cannot. The reality is that MAP does take up too much instructional time; the scores aren’t always as accurate as NWEA makes it appear; and many schools’ blind allegiance to MAP is having a negative impact on the way teachers teach.
Ms. Beattie is free to give her best shot at poking holes in those assertions, but she risks facing the “expert” resistance of thousands of teachers across America who know otherwise, some of whom have already boycotted MAP in highly publicized displays of outrage against its educational overreach.
Ms. Beattie ends her letter by lecturing you, our loyal readers, on how to properly interpret an article critical of MAP: “As a reader, not knowing the source of the information should immediately raise alarms and question the credibility of the writer and the publication that cleared the column for publishing.”
It should raise alarms that NWEA has the time and resources to smear a community newspaper and tarnish an ordinary teacher for having the audacity to point out what every teacher already knows and to read back to them the resources they insist everyone should read.
All I am left to do is offer a humble plea on behalf of students, teachers, and parents: stop denigrating teachers, insulting local publishers, and dabbling in factious social views. Focus instead on holding together the remaining shreds of your original mission which, I think, if I can remember that far back, might have had something to do with giving tests to children.