Stock up on gardening essentials

Gardening attracts new devotees year after year. While Baby Boomers may spend more on gardening than any other demographic, even millennials are getting on the gardening bandwagon. A 2016 National Gardening Survey from the National Gardening Market Research Company found the average amount spent on backyard or balcony gardening projects exceeded $400 per household. More than $36 billion was spent in 2015, and the vast majority of the six million “new” gardening households belonged to millennials.
When it comes to outfitting a gardening shed, gardeners will not want to be without certain tools and gear.
- Digging shovel: A rounded-blade digging shovel is needed to plant shrubs and trees as well as to excavate areas in a landscape.
- Rake: A rake can be used to clear the ground, remove thatch and leaves from a lawn and level soil in a garden bed.
- Hand tools: Hand tools, such as a hand fork and trowel, are essential for small digging jobs, especially when working with flower pots or containers.
- Edging spade: This flat-blade shovel is handy to have around because of its versatility. Edging spades can slice turf, edge gardens and cut through roots.
- Pruners: Sharpened pruners can cut through stems and branches effortlessly.
- Hose: Choose a high-quality hose that is lightweight and durable, as hoses will always be necessary.