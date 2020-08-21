Wando's Hart brothers, once star QBs, now coaching at Beckham, First Baptist

Bailey Hart does excellent impressions.
He posed as a first-round NFL Draft prospect in a satirical combine workout in April. The two-minute video attracted more than 19,000 views in just a couple of weeks.
He can do his old high school coach pretty well.
“All right, hey. Hey. Here we go,” he readies a play call in Jimmy Noonan’s sharp cadence. Bailey's grandfather is from Sumter, as is Noonan, so he’s had the accent down for years.
He’s already pretty good at his new coach too.
“Bailey, listen. I might have something for you over here. Just give me some time. I’ll let you know,” he replays in a hurried version of Johnny Waters’ smoother southern drawl before pretending to hang up the phone on himself.
He might be best at mimicking his older brother Christian though. The two are separated in age by just three years. They look alike, slim and tall with blonde hair, and sound alike too. Christian played quarterback, so Bailey did as well. The elder started for Wando High, set school records, then the younger brother followed behind and broke a lot of them. Christian earned a spot at Coastal Carolina. Bailey walked on at South Carolina. Christian began his coaching career two years ago. This season, Bailey will too.
“Just like me,” Christian jokes in the way that big brothers will.
Christian, 25, was hired this summer to be the offensive coordinator at Lucy Beckham High, Charleston County’s new $100 million public school in Mount Pleasant. Not long after, Bailey, 23, was named quarterbacks coach at nearby First Baptist, one of the state’s most successful private school programs of the past half-decade.
“I just couldn’t stay away,” Bailey said. “Football has been such a big part of my life, both of our lives, really. There’s nowhere else I'd want to continue doing that than where we grew up.”
Christian was an all-state senior at Wando when Beckham head coach Jamel Smith was in his first year as a defensive assistant for the Warriors. Wando went a program-best 10-2 that season on way to the Warriors’ only region championship. Christian threw for 2,787 yards and 26 touchdowns; both school records still stand. He finished his career with a 60% completion percentage, also still an all-time best.
“He was fearless. I think that’s part of the reason I wanted to bring him to Lucy Beckham," Smith said. Beckham was built on the campus of the old Wando site. The Bengals' practice field is the same field where Christian and Bailey once played. "He loves this community. His mind is open to a variety of offenses. He wants to learn everything he can as a young coach and he’s willing to do anything he can. He’s still fearless.”
Christian played two years at Coastal Carolina. He spent most of that carrying a clipboard but that meant more time to study his coaches. He learned how to run an offense from coordinator Dave Patenaud, now the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. He learned how to manage a team from millionaire businessman and South Carolina Football Hall of Fame head coach Joe Moglia.
“My coaching style is influenced by every coach I’ve played under. I’ve always tried to take little things with me,” Christian said. “I’ve learned from so many great coaches. It’s been a blast trying to mesh all of that together.”
Christian spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Summerville High, a program as rich in tradition as any in the state. The creativity of Green Wave offensive coordinator Hunter Spivey expanded the way Christian saw play calling. Christian called the plays for Summerville’s junior varsity team under head coach Joe Kafina, the offensive line coach for the varsity, who taught him how to design blocking schemes. That team went 9-0 with an offense that averaged 30 points per game.
“That offense was clicking like a well-oiled machine,” said Smith, who was on the sideline as Hart’s Wave team beat his Warriors last season. “It reminded me of how he used to play. He was reading defenses, reacting on instinct. We have a lot in common as far as our coaching styles.”
Bailey was a three-year starter at Wando. He’s the school’s career leader in passing yards and touchdowns, attempts and completions. He logged 2,804 yards and scored 25 touchdowns his senior season; the S.C. Football Coaches Association named him the Big 16 Lower State Back of the Year. He also won a state championship in track and field that spring with the third-highest pole vault in the state.
“He’s the epitome of what you look for in a high school senior quarterback,” Noonan said of Bailey in 2015. “He has all the tools.”
Bailey walked on at South Carolina. He spent the first two years at quarterback before finishing his career at receiver. The experience of playing both positions for a major Power 5 program was invaluable, Hart said, as his time at receiver helped him better understand the relationship with quarterbacks.
“Being in that receiver room (at South Carolina) I really learned the ins and outs of what they’re doing,” Bailey said. “You start to look at coverages different and how to anticipate more as a quarterback. All of those fine details. I’ve been on both sides of it.”
Bailey spent this summer training high school quarterbacks with former Gamecocks Perry Orth and Stephen Garcia and the QB1 Athletics camps. One of the camps was held at First Baptist. Waters, the Hurricanes head coach, has known Bailey since he was 7 years old. Christian and Waters’ son J.T. — who’s also been added to the Hurricanes’ staff this offseason — used to play baseball together; Bill Hart, the brothers’ father, was their coach.
All three of First Baptist’s varsity quarterbacks attended the QB1 camp on the Hurricanes' campus, including incumbent starter Will Daniel, a rising senior who put up 3,099 yards and 23 touchdowns last season. Waters recognized Daniel’s rapport with Bailey right away.
“He fit right in with our guys like he’d been with us forever,” Waters said. “He brings a lot to the table, especially for a quarterback like Will. He’s young; they connected immediately. He understands the all of the fundamentals and techniques and has great instincts. He was a natural fit with us.”
Bailey wanted to coach but wasn’t sure he wanted to teach. First Baptist, as a private school, allows him to do the former without the latter. Christian tried to get him to come on at Beckham but the practice schedule wouldn’t have worked with Bailey’s new job handling sales and marketing at Dottie’s Pharmacy on James Island. The Hurricanes practice in the evenings rather than the mornings, so Bailey, a public health major, can still work at the pharmacy during the day, then drive three miles to practice, often with a stop at Dukes BBQ for lunch to grab a meat with the mustard sauce and a few fixings.
“Everything just came together,” Bailey said. “I wanted to keep pursing the game but I figured it would have to be on the back burner for now. Then this came up. It was the perfect fit, the perfect opportunity for me to dip my toes into the high school coaching world and learn from some coaches that I really respect.”
Beckham will play two season of junior varsity before jumping into the varsity ranks. So for at least two years the Hart family, that used to help run the booster club at Wando, can be Beckham fans on Thursday nights and First Baptist fans on Fridays. First Baptist and Beckham play in different leagues anyway so, although it’s possible, it’s unlikely the two will ever meet on the field. You still may see some crossover between the two as the brothers have already begun sharing ideas.
The two sat down together at the kitchen table one of the first days that Bailey returned home from college. Bailey brought with him his college playbooks. Christian was and still is shaping his offense; he sorted through Bailey's favorite plays. He drew up a few things they used to run in college. Bailey tweaked it with a few of his own ideas. Christian liked the ideas but wanted to include more variation. So Bailey drew up a set of options to audible into.
This is nothing new. The oldest Hart brother, Zach, 28, coached a few years at Pendleton High in Anderson a while back. That was the family's first taste of high school coaching. It probably has something to do with the direction of the younger two brothers. They've all been scheming up high school offenses together for years now.
The youngest two continue to go tit for tat at the kitchen table, including this and tossing out that as hours pass. It's long been like this between the two. Back and forth the Hart brothers go, as they always have as players and seemingly will continue now as budding coaches.