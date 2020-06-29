Wando's Gallo named Best of Prep Sports Cheerleader of the Year

Transfusions can take a few hours. So every now and then, Ava Gallo has to miss practice.
Gallo hates missing cheer practice. So the rising senior is most often in attendance, even the day after having her blood flushed to offset the effects of a debilitating chronic illness.
“She is always setting the best example for the team,” Wando cheer coach Jenay Martell said. “She has overcome some tough challenges in the most graceful ways and always finds the silver lining.”
Gallo has been selected as the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Cheerleader of the Year, an honor presented this year by the Moultrie News and the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The three-year letterman was a side base for the Wando competition team that advanced to the Class AAAAA state finals last fall. She also performs on the Warriors’ sideline spirit squad and has been named a National Cheerleaders Association All-American.
Gallo’s responsibilities as a base involve holding the stunt together. Should she, fully extended, happen to slip or even grab the wrong part of a flyer’s foot, the entire pyramid might topple. She has to be strong and deliberate in her movements. There’s little margin for error, in sport and life.
Gallo was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when she was just 8 years old. She’s since had to strategize her daily routine to ward off symptoms that include severe cramping, fatigue, weight loss, even fever and internal bleeding. Maintaining strong mental and physical heath are everyday priorities. Stress and overexertion can trigger ill effects. Imagine then what conditioning in the heat of a Lowcountry summer is like, or performing at state in front of 8,000 people on the floor of Colonial Life Arena.
Blood transfusions might forever be a part of Gallo’s life. She often times still feels drained the following day but shows up to practice anyway. You might never realize it. She’s known to refuse any sort of special treatment. She won’t rest or get water unless the entire team is taking a break together. When stunts fail in practice, Gallo often welcomes responsibility to cover for her teammates. Only seniors can be named captain of the Warriors squad. Her coaches agree, though, that Gallo fulfills the role of a captain in every sense.
“She’s always working to maintain and increase her skills," Martell said. “She’s not only an all-around cheerleader but she’s also a natural leader."
The Moultrie News established the Best of Prep Sports Awards two years ago as a way to further celebrate the top athletes of East Cooper and its surrounding areas.
The current health crisis and social distancing concerns have forced the paper to change how it presented this year’s honorees. There will not be an event, no dinner party, no emcees and guest speakers as in years past.
Instead, with the help of the Gaillard, each winner will be featured in the paper with their own question-and-answer exit interview. Each athlete has been given seven questions and the freedom to express their thoughts and reflect on their seasons as they see fit.
The Moultrie News staff, fellow media and area coaches have selected one athlete to be featured from each of the 12 sports that were completed this school year. Athletes from Academic Magnet, Ashley Hall, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando were all considered.
Interviews have been edited for clarity.
Q. How valuable have high school sports been to your personal development, and are they to the development of the community’s youth?
A. High school sports have been valuable to my personal growth by giving me the skills I need to succeed in life post high school. Cheerleading obviously requires you to show confidence whether that be on the mat or on the sidelines, which in turn has helped me with my confidence outside of cheer. When I was little, I used to hide behind my parents when anyone would try and talk to me, and now, I could go up to anyone and start a conversation because of the confidence I have gained through my 12 years of cheerleading. I have also learned how to work well with a team and how to respect and to trust the people that are alongside you. High school cheer has also shown me how to manage my time well by balancing between all of the practices, games, competitions, and school on top of that. Wando Cheer has been a big part of my life and I know I have become a better athlete because of it.
Q. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned through competing as a high school athlete?
A. The greatest lesson that I have learned through competing as a high school athlete is that with perseverance you can overcome any obstacle that stands in your way. If you have hard work and a drive to do better you can do what you set your mind to. I’ve learned that you can’t just wait for your goals to happen, you have to work for it. Putting in the hard work shows results whether that be immediate or something that happens over time. I’ve also learned that you can’t try to compete in a team sport as an individual. You have to know that you have your team to fall back on but you also need to pull your weight and can’t put everything on them.
Q. What is the strongest attributing factor to your success as a high school athlete?
A. The strongest attributing factor to my success as a high school athlete would hands down be the support I receive from my teammates, coaches, and family. My teammates are always pushing me to do better and to be the best that I possibly can be. Even when I feel like I can’t do something, they are always there cheering me on telling me that I can. My coaches are also a huge part of my success because they believe in me and what I can do when I sometimes don’t believe in myself. The biggest part of my success however is my family. From my mom coaching me from age 5 to my dad and brothers cheering me on at competitions, they are always there for me and cheering me on during all of my successes.
Q. What has been the toughest challenge of your high school athletic career?
A. The toughest challenge of my high school athletic career has been the struggle of managing my IBD with the stress and pressure that comes with being a high school athlete. I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at the age of 8 and have been dealing with it since then. I try to not let it hold me back but sometimes overworking at practices and stress from competitions will trigger my symptoms, causing me to not be able to do everything I can. However, I try to push through and luckily have an amazing support system from my coaches, teammates, and family that help me with anything I go through. I always try to give 110% for my teammates and coaches despite having a chronic illness and try to never let it hold me back.
Q. What are your favorite memories from your high school athletic career?
A. Although I love competition cheer, my favorite memories are cheering at the football games and cheer camp. Cheering at the football games are so much fun and such a great bonding experience with my teammates. Getting to cheer on the football team and hype up the crowd is unlike any experience I’ll ever have again. Some of my other favorite memories are during our summer cheer camp that we go to every year. When I first joined the team, I didn’t know anybody since I was a transfer student in the middle of my freshman year. Cheer camp is where I met some of my best friends that are still my best friends today. From learning a ton of new skills to staying up late talking with your friends, cheer camp is definitely a favorite memory of mine.
Q. If you could replay one moment of your high school athletic career, what would it be, and why?
A. If I could replay one moment from my high school athletic career, it would have to be state qualifiers from the 2018-2019 season. It was my first year cheering for Wando and was my first state qualifier. We were all ready to go out on the mat and I remember being nervous but overall excited to show off what we could do. The music started and as we were going through the routine, I knew that it was going to be the best performance we had done all year. All of the stunts hit and the routine looked amazing. When the music was over, we ran off the mat to see our coaches in tears just so happy with what we had just done. As a cheerleader, seeing your coaches cry of joy is something you will always remember because it doesn’t happen all the time. That moment will go down as one of my favorites because we all got off that mat knowing that we did the best we could, which lucky for us, gave us a spot at the State Competition.
Q. What advice would you give to the youth that aspires to one day be in your position?
A. The advice I would give is that hard work does pay off. No matter how old or how young you are, if you apply hard work and give it your all, you can achieve anything you put your mind to, whether that be making a team or getting a new skill. Another piece of advice I would give is that you don’t have to rely on yourself for everything. You have your teammates and coaches that are there for you and that want to help you, even if you don’t think so. Like I said earlier, you can’t go into a team sport trying to do it solo. You have to trust in yourself and your team and know that you can do it. Being a cheerleader takes a lot of hard work despite the stereotypes, but in the end, it’s so worth it because of all of the relationships you form and the lessons that you learn.