Wando's Gallo named Best of Prep Sports Cheerleader of the Year

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.