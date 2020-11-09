Wando wins state title in volleyball; Oceanside falls short in bid

There was some good and some not so good as the volleyball teams at Oceanside Collegiate and Wando High played for state championships in their respective classifications on Saturday at Dreher High School in Columbia.
Wando was able to win the Class AAAAA state championship, coming from behind to beat T.L. Hanna of Anderson, three sets to two.
Oceanside Collegiate, however, lost in the finals of Class AAA to two-time defending state champion Powdersville in a 3-0 sweep.
Wando won its fourth state championship in their 13th finals appearance under veteran coach Alexis Glover.
After winning the first set, 25-17, Wando dropped the next two sets by identical 25-17 scores and yet again faced the prospects of a bridesmaid finish.
“I’m not going to lie,” Glover said. “After that third set, I thought we might be coming home early. But we practice catch up every day in practice. That’s what we did tonight. It worked.”
Great coaches make great adjustments and Glover did so in the fourth set. Wando scrapped and clawed to a 25-22 win to avoid elimination, forcing a decisive fifth set to 15. The Warriors closed out the championship by winning 15-11.
In a balanced effort, sophomore Emma Sanders recorded 10 kills while senior Emily King, junior Hastings Witt and sophomore Hannah Togami added eight kills each. Senior setter Ava McCarthy had 50 assists and team defensive leader Chandley Thompson, also a senior, had 27 defensive digs.
“This feels so good,” Thompson said. “I’ve been on the team since the eighth-grade so to wrap it up with a win means so much.”
Wando performed in the playoffs without the services of senior captain Brynn Whitehair, who suffered a season-ending knee injury just after the end of the regular season. Whitehair, who is headed to play collegiately at Marshall next fall, was recently named the region 7-AAAAA player of the year.
“We won this for Brynn,” Glover said. “We hate that she couldn’t play in the playoffs but she was right there on the bench cheering her teammates on the whole way.”
Oceanside’s season ends with a 24-5 record and a third consecutive loss in the final match. The Landsharks played in the Class AA state finals in 2018 and 2019.
“Volleyball is such a momentum game and they took it early. We had a chance to take it if we win the third set but they finished strong. We didn’t play our best today but Powdersville is a very good team and they played better today. Unfortunately, in competition, there can only be one winner,” Oceanside coach Amir Khaledi said.
The loss marks the end of brilliant careers of hitter Taylor Hills and Libero Jordan Bartemeyer. Both players were starters in all three championship matches. Hills finished this season with more than 330 kills while Bartemeyer tallied nearly 500 digs.
“Two wonderful leaders and great players,” Khaledi said. “We had a lot of contributions from many players but those two were definitely the key players for us. We will miss them.”