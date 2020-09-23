You are the owner of this article.
Wando wins inaugural Holy City Cup girls golf tournament

Holy City Cup

Wando girls golf won the inaugural Holy City Cup this week in Mount Pleasant. 

 Provided

Wando won the inaugural Holy City Cup, a girls golf invitational featuring many of the top teams in the Lowcountry, this week at Dunes West Golf Club in Mount Pleasant. 

The Warriors finished the two-day tournament 41 strokes ahead of runner-up Palmetto Christian. Bishop England landed two strokes behind the Eagles in third place.

Bishops freshman Grayson Bonner earned individual medalist honors, carding a 2-over-par 146 two-day total to finish six strokes ahead of Wando senior Nicole Whatley in second place. Whatley shot par through the opening round to finish the day in first place with Bonner four strokes behind. Bonner pushed ahead on the second day, though, shooting 2 strokes under par, while Whatley finished her second round eight strokes over.

Ashley Hall junior Reagan Propes landed third overall, one stroke behind Whaltey at 153. Palmetto Christian senior Ava Romfo led the Eagles in sixth place at 158 on the individual leaderboard.

The Holy City Cup was organized this year by Wando head coach Jeff Emory to help local teams offset what was lost with the scheduling conflicts and travel restrictions due to COVID-19. 

Holy City Cup Team Results

Team

Day 1

Day 2

Final

Place

Wando

336

326

662

1

Palmetto Christian

357

346

703

2

Bishop England

350

355

705

3

Stratford

389

385

774

4

Ashley Ridge

385

393

778

5

Fort Dorchester

413

389

802

6

Summerville

411

406

817

7

Individual Results

Player

School

Seed

Day 1

Day 2

TOT

Grad year

Grayson Bonner

BE

1

76

70

146

2024

Nicole Whatley

Wando

1

72

80

152

2021

 Reagan Propes

Ashley Hall

IND

77

76

153

2022

Chayse Cool

Stratford

1

78

76

154

2022

Claire Green

Cross Schools

IND

80

78

158

2025

Ava Romfo

PCA

1

81

77

158

2021

Ella Drew Dodd

Wando

2

86

78

164

2022

Taylor Perry

Summerville

1

85

81

166

2022

Kate Nyers

PCA

2

83

83

166

2022

Avery Smith

AR

2

80

86

166

2025

Grace Lindsey

Wando

3

84

82

166

2025

Alexandra Mathis

BE

2

85

87

172

2024

Ally Dominik

BE 

3

86

89

175

2022

Aubree Clements

Ft Dorchester

1

90

87

177

2022

Marah Hanson

Wando

4

94

86

180

2021

Chloe Ross

Ashley Hall

IND

95

86

181

2022

Olivia Reed

Ft Dorchester

2

91

92

183

2023

Annabel Carman

Summerville

3

94

91

185

2026

Sarah Anne Horne

PCA

3

94

92

186

2023

Grace Nimms

PCA

4

99

94

193

2021

Faith Owens

Stratford

3

103

93

196

2023

Rori Mae Condon

Stratford

2

99

99

198

2022

Sophia Villarose

Ashley Ridge

3

102

97

199

2026

Peyton Harbert

Ashley Ridge

1

98

102

200

2022

Alice Li

Wando

5

100

102

202

2024

Molly MacDonald

Wando

IND

104

107

211

2024

Lizzy Thompkins

BE

5

103

109

212

2024

Sarah Peterson

Ft Dorchester

4

112

101

213

2021

Abby Johnson

Ashley Ridge

4

105

108

213

2022

McKenzie Driggers

Sumerville

2

109

109

218

2021

Anna David

Wando

IND

111

108

219

2022

Hailey Hubbard

BE

4

112

110

222

2022

Braylee Wright

Stratford

4

109

117

226

2025

Maegan Maddray

Ft Dorchester

3

120

109

229

2022

Alex Fix

Ashley Ridge

5

120

109

229

2024

Kate Garwood

Wando

IND

118

113

231

2021

 Sabrina Jones

Summerville

5

123

125

248

2023

 Maegan Leland

Stratford

 4

123

127

250

2026

Madison Majewski 

Stratford

IND

127

123

250

2025

 Kendahl Elmore

Summerville

4

126

126

252

2021

 Phia Anderson

Ashley Hall

 IND

131

122

253

2022

Anna Claire Romine

PCA

5

124

130

254

2025

