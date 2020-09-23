Wando wins inaugural Holy City Cup girls golf tournament

Wando won the inaugural Holy City Cup, a girls golf invitational featuring many of the top teams in the Lowcountry, this week at Dunes West Golf Club in Mount Pleasant.
The Warriors finished the two-day tournament 41 strokes ahead of runner-up Palmetto Christian. Bishop England landed two strokes behind the Eagles in third place.
Bishops freshman Grayson Bonner earned individual medalist honors, carding a 2-over-par 146 two-day total to finish six strokes ahead of Wando senior Nicole Whatley in second place. Whatley shot par through the opening round to finish the day in first place with Bonner four strokes behind. Bonner pushed ahead on the second day, though, shooting 2 strokes under par, while Whatley finished her second round eight strokes over.
Ashley Hall junior Reagan Propes landed third overall, one stroke behind Whaltey at 153. Palmetto Christian senior Ava Romfo led the Eagles in sixth place at 158 on the individual leaderboard.
The Holy City Cup was organized this year by Wando head coach Jeff Emory to help local teams offset what was lost with the scheduling conflicts and travel restrictions due to COVID-19.
Holy City Cup Team Results
Team
Day 1
Day 2
Final
Place
Wando
336
326
662
1
Palmetto Christian
357
346
703
2
Bishop England
350
355
705
3
Stratford
389
385
774
4
Ashley Ridge
385
393
778
5
Fort Dorchester
413
389
802
6
Summerville
411
406
817
7
Individual Results
Player
School
Seed
Day 1
Day 2
TOT
Grad year
Grayson Bonner
BE
1
76
70
146
2024
Nicole Whatley
Wando
1
72
80
152
2021
Reagan Propes
Ashley Hall
IND
77
76
153
2022
Chayse Cool
Stratford
1
78
76
154
2022
Claire Green
Cross Schools
IND
80
78
158
2025
Ava Romfo
PCA
1
81
77
158
2021
Ella Drew Dodd
Wando
2
86
78
164
2022
Taylor Perry
Summerville
1
85
81
166
2022
Kate Nyers
PCA
2
83
83
166
2022
Avery Smith
AR
2
80
86
166
2025
Grace Lindsey
Wando
3
84
82
166
2025
Alexandra Mathis
BE
2
85
87
172
2024
Ally Dominik
BE
3
86
89
175
2022
Aubree Clements
Ft Dorchester
1
90
87
177
2022
Marah Hanson
Wando
4
94
86
180
2021
Chloe Ross
Ashley Hall
IND
95
86
181
2022
Olivia Reed
Ft Dorchester
2
91
92
183
2023
Annabel Carman
Summerville
3
94
91
185
2026
Sarah Anne Horne
PCA
3
94
92
186
2023
Grace Nimms
PCA
4
99
94
193
2021
Faith Owens
Stratford
3
103
93
196
2023
Rori Mae Condon
Stratford
2
99
99
198
2022
Sophia Villarose
Ashley Ridge
3
102
97
199
2026
Peyton Harbert
Ashley Ridge
1
98
102
200
2022
Alice Li
Wando
5
100
102
202
2024
Molly MacDonald
Wando
IND
104
107
211
2024
Lizzy Thompkins
BE
5
103
109
212
2024
Sarah Peterson
Ft Dorchester
4
112
101
213
2021
Abby Johnson
Ashley Ridge
4
105
108
213
2022
McKenzie Driggers
Sumerville
2
109
109
218
2021
Anna David
Wando
IND
111
108
219
2022
Hailey Hubbard
BE
4
112
110
222
2022
Braylee Wright
Stratford
4
109
117
226
2025
Maegan Maddray
Ft Dorchester
3
120
109
229
2022
Alex Fix
Ashley Ridge
5
120
109
229
2024
Kate Garwood
Wando
IND
118
113
231
2021
Sabrina Jones
Summerville
5
123
125
248
2023
Maegan Leland
Stratford
4
123
127
250
2026
Madison Majewski
Stratford
IND
127
123
250
2025
Kendahl Elmore
Summerville
4
126
126
252
2021
Phia Anderson
Ashley Hall
IND
131
122
253
2022
Anna Claire Romine
PCA
5
124
130
254
2025