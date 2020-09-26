Wando washes Cane Bay in Adrian's debut

The smiles told the story.
There was the smile on the quarterback’s face as he hollered in laughter with the fans in the stands, however few, following his second touchdown pass of the night. There were the grins on the faces of the defense after a late turnover put the finishing touches on a second-half shutout. There was the running back and the receiver both smiling wide together with towels over their heads and arms wrapped around each other’s shoulders after both enjoying career nights.
And then there was there was their leader, who at 43 years old and making his head coaching debut at the largest high school in the state, waited until he left the field and turned the corner of the field house to lower his guard and enjoy the moment.
Wando slammed Cane Bay, 35-10, in its season opener on Friday. The region win is made even more valuable by the abbreviated season in which only half as many teams will qualify for the playoffs. But what stood out, maybe most important of all, is that football in Mount Pleasant seemed fun again.
“Enjoy every minute of this,” Wando first-year head coach Rocco Adrian told him team before the game. “Let’s just go out and have fun.”
Wando scored the final 28 points of the game.
The Warriors struck twice in the final two minutes of the opening half to flip a three-point deficit into a 21-10 advantage before the break. Senior quarterback Braden Pritchard hit Gabe Major on an 81-yard completion down to the Cobras 1-yard-line; Des Loring punched in the score on the following play. A lightening delay then stalled the game for more than an hour. Wando returned undeterred, tacking on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Pritchard to Peter Vardzel on the final play of the half to break open a two-score 21-10 advantage.
“I’m proud of the way they stayed focused,” Adrian said. “That’s what this whole summer has been about. These kids have dealt with so much adversity, so many different things happening this preseason. It just says a lot about them the way they’ve stayed focused through everything.”
Pritchard threw two touchdowns in the second half. The first, a 29-yard score to Vardzel in the final minute of the third quarter that capped the best game of the senior receiver’s career. The second, 6-yard screen to Loring, his third score of his own career-high night, that pushed the Warriors far enough ahead to rest their starters with more than eight minutes to play.
“We were expecting big things out of those guys,” Adrian said of seniors Pritchard, Loring and Vardzel. “They came out tonight and delivered. Guys were making plays and you could see the way they were excited for each other.”
They were excited for their coach too, who they celebrated after the game with cheers echoing loud enough behind the stadium that security peeked around the corner to be sure everything was all right. They emerged with the same energy, sprinting back across the field in front of what was by now an empty stadium. Adrian trailed behind.
“I’m excited,” Adrian finally let out. “It’s feels like we’ve been waiting a long time for that. Our kids earned that win. That belongs to them. They deserve it and I want them to enjoy it because this season especially you never know when it’ll all be over. That was a lot of fun. And that’s what high school sports are all about.”
Wando (1-0) will host Berkeley next Friday, while Cane Bay welcomes Stratford. Berkeley’s season opener against Goose Creek has been rescheduled for Monday. Stratford outlasted Summerville, 21-14, in their season opener on Friday.