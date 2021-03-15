Wando Warriors Boys Tennis opens the season with a victory

The Wando Warriors Boys Tennis Team defeated West Ashley 7-0 for their first win of the 2021 season.
Senior Cameron Davies led the way at first singles with an 60 61 win. Jack Hughes followed suit with a 60 60 victory at second singles. Parker Davis dispatched his opponent 60 61 at third singles.
For singles, Bennett Stickler, won 61 61. Will Foulke cruised to a 60 61 victory at fifth singles. The first doubles team of Andy Bumgarner and Jack Markley won 60 61, while the second doubles team of Rutledge Williams and Sam Burlos won a close 62 63 match.
Winning their fist ever varsity matches at Wando were Owen Griffiths, Dylan Lucas, and Jack Jacobson.
The Warriors will play West Ashley at Home on March 17.
The box score was:
Wando 7 West Ashley 0
- First Singles: Jack Hughes (W) defeated Michael Sun (WA) 61 60
- Second singles: Andy Bumgarner (W) defeated Brandon Vick 60 60
- Third Singles: Evan Shelley (W) defeated Jeffery Moorer (WA) 60 61
- Fourth Singles: Owen Griffiths defeated Jie Sun (WA) 60 61
- Fifth Singles: Jack Markley (W) won by forfeit
- First Doubles: Will Foulke/Jack Markley (W) defeated Braden Vick/Jie Sun (WA) 62 75
- Second Doubles: Jack Jacobson/Dylan Lucas won by forfeit
- Jackson and Lucas won an exhibition match 62 75.