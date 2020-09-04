You are the owner of this article.
Wando graduate OrTre Smith opts out of Gamecocks' football season

Charleston Southern South Carolina Football

South Carolina wide receiver OrTre Smith (18) moves the ball as Charleston Southern defensive back Jarrod Stanley defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 72-10. 

 AP Photo/John Amis

South Carolina receiver OrTre Smith has opted out of the 2020 football season amid coronavirus concerns.

The 2017 Wando High School graduate will retain his scholarship and have two years of eligibility remaining as the NCAA isn’t counting the shortened and unusual fall season against athletes.

“I totally respect and understand their decision,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said Thursday on his Carolina Calls call-in show regarding the decision of Smith and fellow receiver Randrecous Davis to sit out this season. “This is a different time. There’s a lot of unknowns. There’s a lot of things that you’re not sure about and I totally understand their position.”

Smith was a crown jewel of the Gamecocks’ 2017 recruiting class. He was the top-ranked player in the state, an Army All-American and invitee of Nike's prestigious The Opening camp. 

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound wideout caught a touchdown in each of his first three appearances with the Gamecocks, finishing his freshman season with 30 grabs for 326 yards, averaging 10.9 per catch, with the three scores.

He saw the field just twice as a sophomore before having season-ending surgery on a genetic knee issue that was allowing his knee cap to slide out of place.

Smith was limited the following spring and the start of fall camp of last season as his knee recovered from surgery. He played in nine games last fall, making nine grabs for 69 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s not going to be a mark against them,” Muschamp said of Smith and other players who choose to opt out. “Technically, you don’t want to say it doesn’t count. But this year, for anybody, from an eligibility standpoint, doesn’t.”

Smith mentioned his concerns to Muschamp last week, then last weekend told him he’d decided to sit out the season.

“OrTre was like, ‘Coach I can’t tell you how safe I feel in the building,’ and this, that and the other. But there’s some concerns,” Muschamp said. “And I totally understand that. This is just a different time.

“We had great conversations with (Smith and Davis). They’ve been first-class people in our program and will continue to be.”

