Wando Boys Tennis team remains undefeated

Wando Boys tennis team has an undefeated regular season at 17-0 as of April 28. Parker Davis received the Varsity STAR award and Dylan Lucas received the JV STAR Award named in honor of former Athletic Director Bob Hayes, for their outstanding leadership throughout the season.
The Wando victory on April 23 also notched the 800th career win for Coach Charlie Painter.
Scores for April 19 through 28 are below:
April 28
Wando High School: 6
Philip Simmons High School: 0
1S: Cam Davies (W) defeated Zade Hyatt (PS) 62 10 Retired
2S: Jack Hughes (W) defeated Jordan Mercado (PS) 62 62
3S: Parker Davis (W) defeated Keith Lemcke (PS) 63 61
4S: Bennett Stickler (W) Mike Mottola (PS) 4-3 Retired
5S: Andy Bumgarner (W) defeated Soren Spina (PS) 61 60
April 26
Wando High School: 5
Bishop England: 1
1S: Cam Davies (W) defeated Josh Lively (BE) 64 61
2S: AD Sulterlein (BE) defeated Parker Davis(W) 61 61
3S: Bennett Stickler (W) defeated Jacob Couco (BE) 63 62
4S: Andy Bumgarner (W) defeated Henry McDonald (BE) 60 60
5S: Will Foulke (W) defeated Dom Thompson (BE) 61 76(6)
2D: Sam Burlos/Jack Markley (W) defeated Robbie Murray//Colin Murray (BE) 61 63
April 23
Wando High School: 6
James Island High School: 0
The Wando Boys tennis team won a very close and hard fought match over James Island 6-0 with three match tiebreaks were all won by Wando. Cam Davies, Jack Hughes, and Bennet Stickler all rallied from a first set lost to win the second sets and the match tiebreak.
1S: Cam Davies defeated Neo James (JI) 57 61 1-0(5)
2S: Jack Hughes (W) defeated Jonah Hallee (JI) 57 61 1-0(9)
3S: Parker Davis (W) defeated Matthew Ogiba (JI) 62 62
4S: Bennett Stickler (W) defeated Nick Kiser (JI) 46 63 1-0(3)
5S: Andy Bumgarner (W) defeated Connor Stratton (JI) 61 62
2D: Will Foulke/Jack Markley (W) defeated Bazel Shephard/John Lapolla (JI) 62 64
April 22
Wando High School: 7
West Ashley High School: 0
1S: Jack Hughes (W) defeated Michael Sun (WA) 61 61
2S: Sam Burlos (W) defeated Braden Vick (WA) 60 60
3S: Rutledge Williams (W). Ethan Stimac (WA) 62 60
4S: Owen Griffiths (W). James Sun (WA) 61 62
5 S: Dylan Lucas (W). Geraldo Barbosa (WA) 61 62
1D: Will Foulke/Jack Markley (W) defeated Braden Vick/Geraldo Barbosa (WA) 61 60
2D: Owen Griffiths and Dylan Lucas won by forfeit.
April 20
The seniors were honored in a post-game ceremony for their contributions to the Warrior Tennis Program.
Wando High School: 7
West Ashley High School: 0
1S: Cam Davies (W) defeated Michael Sun (WA) 60 60
2S: Andy Bumgarner(W) defeated Jeffery Moorer (WA) 60 60
3S: Sam Burlos (W) defeated Ethan Stomac (WA) 62 61
4S: Rutledge Williams (W) defeated James Sun (WA) 60 60
5S: Evan Shelley (W) defeated Geraldo Barbosa (WA) 62 60
1D: Will Foulke/Owen Griffiths (W) defeated Braden Vick/ Jeffery Moorer (A) 8-2
2D: Parker Davis and Dylan Lucas (W) won by default.
April 19
The Wando boys tennis team defeated Academic Magnet in a close match. Cam Davies won a tough first set 7-5 then cruised to a 75 61 victory. The victory was sealed with wins by Parker Davis (4th Singles), Andy Bumgarner (5th singles) and Sam Burlos and Jack Markley at second Doubles.
Wando High School: 4
Academic Magnet High School: 2
1S: Cam Davies (W) defeated Cameron Dawson (A) 75 61
2S: Timothy Wilson (A) defeated Jack Hughes (W) 36 63 1-0(9)
3S: Preston Sessoms (A) defeated Bennett Stickler (W) 62 57 1-0(7)
4S: Parker Davis (W) defeated Chase Roberts (A) 61 60
5S: Andy Bumgarner (W) defeated Rutledge Sander (A) 60 61
2D: Sam Burlos/Jack Markley (W) defeated Spence Cox/Abram Shuler (A) 63 61
JV Singles: Graham Anderson (W) defeated Gannon Rose (A) 8-5