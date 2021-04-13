Wando boys tennis finish regular season as region champions

The Wando boys tennis team is on a winning streak. The team defeated Stratford High School in the Region 7-AAAAA Championship match on April 1 making it a perfect regional season for the Warriors.
The region championship win brought the team’s record to 9-0 and 6-0 in Region 7-AAAAA.
“I think we’ve got a solid team. We have a lot of kids who have had a lot of experience; they’ve spent a lot of time playing, practicing and working on their game. That has made us stronger than the teams we’ve played,” said Charlie Painter, head coach of the boys tennis team.
Painter said one of the team’s strengths is the depth – he said there are competitive players down the roster that have shown success during matches against teammates.
“We didn’t expect to be as strong this year, but I’ve been very impressed because all the kids returning have improved,” Painter said.
He said the addition of several new players made the team even stronger.
Looking towards the playoffs, Painter said he doesn’t count his chickens before they hatch, but he believes there’s a reasonable chance the team will go far. Since tennis is an individual sport, he said there are many factors that come into play that can affect the outcome of a match, especially among the top talent in the state.
“On any given day, there are players that are better than you at the top and we’re hoping our strengths will give us the ability to win matches in the playoffs,” Painter said.
The rest of the season’s matches will be against non-region teams before the AAAAA State Playoffs begin on May 4.
Coming off spring break, the team has matches against Academic Magnet High School on April 12 and James Island High School on April 14.
For Painter, he’s nearing a career milestone of his own. After the region championship match, Painter became six wins away from 800 total career wins. He has coached tennis for 35 years and is in his second season at Wando.
The scores for the Region 7-AAAAA Championship match:
Wando 6 — Stratford 0
1S: Cam Davies (W) def Ben Martin (S) 60 60
2S: Jack Hughes (W) def Brady Hurd (S) 61 60
3S: Bennett Stickler (W) def Jonathan Anderson (S) 61 60
4S: Parker Davis (W) def Chase Daughtery (S) 60 60
5S: Evan Shelley (W) def Colin McCombs (S) 60 60
2D: Jack Markley/Rutledge Williams (W) def Kameron Koehler/Reed Barker (S) 61 60
3D: Owen Griffiths/Dylan Lucas (W) def Ailen Meyer/Alex Barker (S) 8-1