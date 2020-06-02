Two former Bishops named freshmen All-Americans

Geoffrey Gilbert looked for Chris Dengler’s name first.
“I thought he deserved it so my first instinct was just ‘Is he on there?’” Gilbert said.
Dengler was. And so was he.
Gilbert FaceTimed his best friend immediately. By the time Dengler returned the call, former Bishops teammate Will Bastian had already broken the news to him.
“Is this legit?" Dengler asked Gilbert, who confirmed it was indeed. "Oh man, that's pretty cool."
The two Bishop England graduates were both included on Collegiate Baseball’s 2020 Freshmen All-American team.
Gilbert, a left-handed pitcher at Clemson, was one of 24 relief or closing pitchers included. Dengler, an infielder at Old Dominion, was one of five third basemen on the list.
“Us being high school teammates is pretty cool. But the fact that we’re best friends makes it even more special to me,” Gilbert said. “We took different routes but we’re both having success. I’ll always root hard for Chris.”
Gilbert — a Collegiate Baseball All-American, the 2018 Gatorade state Player of the Year and 2019 Mr. Baseball in high school — finished the shortened 2020 season 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA, striking out 14 batters against seven hits through 12 ⅔ innings pitched. He didn’t allow any of the eight base runners he inherited to score, holding hitters to a .053 batting average with runners in scoring position.
"I'm not surprised at all that he's having that kind of success," Dengler said. "I remember him coming in against Stoney Brook with the bases loaded and watching him strike someone out with a backfoot curveball to end the inning. I'm at my house watching the game, eating pizza. I knew it was coming."
Dengler, the state’s Mr. Gold Glove his senior year of high school, started all 15 games for Old Dominion this season. He hit .340 with eight RBIs. Four of his 17 hits went for extra bases. He logged multiple hits in five games. He finished with a team-best three stolen bases and committed just two errors in the field.
"No one really understands the amount of work he puts into his craft. He's one of the best players that I've played with," Gilbert said. "Neither of us are ever really looking for accolades or things like that but it's really cool to share something like this with him."
Gilbert and Dengler were both all-state selections in high school, leading the Bishops to three straight state championships from 2017-19.