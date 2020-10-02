Travis Smith remains the future of Charleston basketball years after his playing career

The kid on the bicycle squints through his dreadlocked hair to get a better look. He seems skeptical.
“Ya’ll look too old to be playing basketball,” he decides as he wipes the sweat from his brow with the bottom of his white tank top.
Travis Smith laughs aloud. “Too old?” he sends back with a grin. “You’re probably right.”
Age is relative at this point in Smith’s life. He’s wading somewhere between two generations. He turned 29 years old last spring. It seems like so long ago that he was once the future, one of the most promising young basketball players in town. Most everyone knew of him. The kid on the bike is right. He’s no longer who he was.
He remains young enough, though, that as a professional he’s still blossoming, still yet to fully bloom. And that's not to discredit his influence already. He’s closely tied to some of the most promising young players the town has ever seen, and essential to the best high school and AAU programs in the area. This is Travis Smith now, the player you might've forgotten but the coach, the mentor, the philanthropist that you should become reacquainted with. He’s far less visible than he once was but as important as ever, and as anyone, to the future of basketball in Charleston.
“He’s huge,” said NBA all-star Khris Middleton, Smith’s high school teammate, best friend, and, by now, undeniably the greatest basketball player the city has ever produced. “I don’t know if people realize it yet but I don’t think there’s really anyone his age that is doing more for basketball, doing the right things in the community, helping kids. I mean, he’s huge.”
The meeting is highly confidential. A roundtable of multi-millionaire investors is in the early stages of recruiting MUSC Health to be linchpin of an ambitious development project. At worst, it will be an innovative mixed-use facility that would revitalize an outdated community. And at best, it becomes the cornerstone of a futuristic smart city like nothing the state and few in the country have ever seen. An extremely exclusive group has been permitted to attend. Select doctors, politicians, city planners and hospital administrators fill out the room. And somewhere in the back, dressed in a collared shirt, sitting quiet but intently observing, is Smith.
“I can count on one hand the people that I would have allowed in that room,” said business mogul Richard Davis, the lead investor of the development and, among a long line of other things, sponsor of the highly-successful Charleston-based TMP travel basketball program for which Smith coaches in the summers. “This had zero to do with basketball. We’re talking about doing something that has never been done before. I doubt anyone in that room knew who he was that day but he blended right in.
“Some people are just better suited to balance out their lives. He doesn’t see the limits that others see. He always wants to learn so much on a bunch of different levels.”
Davis has known Smith since he was 4 years old. He remembers him as “rambunctious” growing up. Smith was forced to mature quickly, always surrounded by older cousins who regularly challenged him. And he pushed back. Smith recalls those times as his “knuckle-head days” but it helps explain his advanced maturity too.
“He grew up fast. He was always was hanging around older people, older family. He never once complained when they beat him up,” Smith’s father, Randy, said. “I don’t know. I think he kind of liked it, like he was competing against them. He never came home crying about a thing.”
That was the idea when Davis pulled a fifth-grader up to a James Island High School B-team of mostly freshmen and eighth-graders that he was coaching.
“Travis was so advanced from a physical and even mental standpoint when he was younger, he was 100 percent unchallenged and bored,” Davis said. “He was starting to get a little bit of an attitude, a little chippy in games, just really getting full of himself because he was always the best one out there. He needed a little humble pie.”
So Davis picked him up after a youth league game one morning. Smith had as usual dominated. He hopped in the car smiling. Davis tossed him a uniform. "Here put this on." James Island’s high school B-team was playing across town in about 15 minutes. Smith changed uniforms in the back of Davis’ Tahoe on the ride over. He walked into the gym during warm-ups and ran straight into the lay-up line.
“His eyes were as big as saucers,” Davis remembers. “I’m thinking, ‘OK, here we go.’ I wanted him to feel the pucker effect.”
Smith entered the game midway through the first quarter. James Island was trailing by five points. He scored eight straight points over the next two minutes against competition three and four years older than him to lift the team ahead. Davis sat him the rest of the game.
“My plan completely backfired,” Davis said laughing now as he thinks back. “He was unfazed. Just cool and calm. The same way you see him now. Nothing ever bothers him. Or he never shows it.”
Smith didn’t want to attend Porter-Gaud School initially. But his family insisted on sending him to the affluent private school. He became the first eighth-grader ever called up to Porter-Gaud’s high school varsity team. He was a trailblazer. Before the household names of recent years like five-star All-American Josiah James or projected first-round NBA draft pick Aaron Nesmith, there was Smith. He was the original blueprint that mapped out the path for the elite that followed behind him.
John Pearson was the junior varsity coach at the time. He remembers watching Smith suffer daily beatings during practice at the hands of the older, stronger players. He was playing limited minutes during games on a team loaded with talent. Pearson lobbied to move the eighth-grader back down to the junior varsity so that he could play more often. The eighth-grader refused and by the end of the season was the first player off of the bench for team that went on to win the state championship.
“Everybody knows about Khris now,” said Pearson, who eventually coached them both on the high school varsity team. “But what a lot of people don’t remember is that back then, at that time, Travis was the better basketball player. Travis was the guy.”
Which makes the evolution of Smith and Middleton’s relationship especially interesting.
Smith was invited in high school to play for the state’s premier AAU team, a Nike-sponsored all-star club based in Columbia. Middleton wasn’t, instead forced to travel to Atlanta to find nearest elite summer team.
“That always bothered Travis. He fought for Khris. He thought Khris should’ve been on that team too,” Smith's father said. “I think part of the reason that’s why he’s so invested in the AAU scene around here now. He couldn't help Khris at the time. But he believes there are other Khris Middletons here that he needs to help now.”
Middleton’s recruitment exploded the summer of their junior year. Smith was heavily recruited as well but not by the same level of high-major programs that were now calling for his friend. It was never an issue. The opposite even. When Mark Turgeon, head coach at Texas A&M at the time, came to work out Middleton during his recruitment, Smith helped guide the session, selflessly trying to make Middleton look as good as possible in front of his future coach.
“I completely braced for some kind of tension. It never happened,” Pearson said. “That’s not normal for a teenager to think the way he did. It would’ve been understandable for there to be some jealousy or envy. Travis just isn’t that kind of person. He legitimately wanted his friend to succeed. He’s still that way. There will be nothing for him to gain and he still wants to help you. That mentality is rare.”
Middleton tore his hamstring completely from the bone ahead of his fifth season in the NBA. He could hardly move, certainly couldn’t drive. Everything was difficult. Smith was four years into his own professional career overseas. He’d considered retiring. After a couple years volunteering during the offseason, Porter-Gaud was offering him a part-time coaching position. He thought he might still have another season or two left in him as a player though. Until Middleton called asking for his friend’s help. Smith never hesitated. He left his career overseas. He asked Porter-Gaud to defer the offer to a later date. He put his life on pause and moved to Milwaukee for nearly two months to help Middleton with rehab and day-to-day life. It was unclear what awaited him once he returned home, if anything. Still, he left Milwaukee once Middleton was self-sufficient again. He's never been a hanger-on.
“The thing I love most about Travis is he tries to find a way to earn his respect. He doesn’t just ask for it,” Middleton said. “He’s my brother. He's always been honest with me. I love him for that. He doesn’t look at a situation any way other than how he can help. I always respected the way he approaches life.
"He's always been real. He's always been genuine. Not a lot of people, especially in this business, are like that."
Smith never returned to playing basketball. He doesn’t even play pick-up right now. It’s not that he doesn’t want to. He does. But for the past six months he’s been helping Nesmith prepare for the upcoming NBA Draft. And it's more than just physical, it's mental too. The two spend time just talking, thinking aloud, playing video games. They're going to an escape room soon. They're both cerebral so they match in that way. They've spent so much time together lately that when friends invite Smith to play pick-up, he's opted to decline for sake of keeping Nesmith safe from the spread of any coronavirus infection. He’s in the gym at 6 a.m. before school, before sun rise, before Nesmith even arrives. Or even after school, after working a full day, he’s there until 8 p.m. some nights to work around Nesmith’s schedule.
“Selfless, that’s how I’d put it,” Nesmith said. “He's a mentor for me. And that's meant so much to my career. And, you know what? He never gets anything out of it. I think he just genuinely wants to wants to see kids around here do well. From that standpoint, there’s no one better than him around here. There’s no better coach his age. And to be the best guy but also that willing to help the way he does, that’s monumental. That’s life changing.”
The testimonials continue on and on. When James was preparing to join Team USA two summers ago, he enlisted the help of Smith. And only Smith.
“He’s definitely one of the only people I really trust like that,” James said at the time. “He’s a different sort of person. I just know I can count on him. His work ethic speaks for itself.”
Smith earned his position at Porter-Gaud the old fashioned way. He hustled it into existence. He served a volunteer first, then a part-time assistant, then was hired full-time, then promoted to his current position as head of strength and player development, a position that was specifically tailored to keep him at the school.
That once knuckleheaded kid is now a full-time educator at one of the top private schools in the state. Porter-Gaud has won three state championships with him on staff.
“He’s the guy that does the grind work. He’s the grinder. He’s the go-to for a lot of guys. And just look at the results. The proof is in the pudding,” Pearson said. “He’s on the cutting edge as far as high school basketball in this area. There is going to be a next wave of coaches coming soon in this area. But the experiences he has, the knowledge he has, the track record, he’s going to be a leader of that wave.”
There was a plan a few years ago for Smith to eventually succeed a high-profile coach of a local AAAAA public school. Smith turned it down to remain in the system with Porter-Gaud. Loyal is a word nearly everyone uses to describe him.
He was offered a head coaching position at another major AAAAA public school this summer. He again gracefully declined, this time because he wasn’t assured that he could continue help shape the lower youth rungs of the area the way he's envisioned.
He isn’t the type of person to boast about either opportunity. He won't even mention them outright. But those opportunities are significant in his story. They're not only proof of what the decision makers in this town think of his coaching acumen. But they also show his commitment to the program that built him and his commitment to his vision moving forward.
Smith’s greater mission to serve the local youth is so important to him that he cofounded the nonprofit 20/20 Youth Organization this spring. It began as a youth basketball league but evolved within months into a developmental organization for the area’s underserved middle school children.
The vision is grand. It aims to arm children with the knowledge and resources that Smith says aren’t readily available for a lot of the youth in the area. It will serve the complete athlete, not just physically. Eligibility requirements, core classes to qualify in college, clearinghouse information, things like that. And it’s not just for athletes either. There will be tutoring and mentorship for anyone in need. The same kind of rambunctious kids that he used to be are the ones he hopes to help.
“All of these kids aren’t going to play Division I basketball. So let’s reach these kids on another level,” Smith said. “This isn’t the easiest city to come out of for a lot of kids. So the more that we can help cultivate our youth the better chance they’ll have. We want to help our sports programs, yeah, but we really want to help our community more. It’s all tied together, I think.”
This sort of nonprofit project requires hefty monetary resources. It would’ve been easy for Smith to enlist the help of Middleton, or at least the wallet of his best friend who made $30 million last year. Or even Davis, who has said Smith — who visits his office weekly to discuss business and real estate — will always have a job with him should he ever want it. He never expects he'll take it. Smith has never accepted handouts. So instead, alongside cofounder Tre McLean, the 20/20 Youth Organization hit the community to spread the word, manage different sorts of fundraisers and facilitate donations until it was self-sustainable enough to begin operating in full.
"I've always respected his hustle. We're like-minded," said McLean, who's still playing professional basketball overseas. "He lives the vision. I don't think I would have done this with anyone else really."
The coronavirus pandemic shut down the organization’s inaugural basketball season and most of the outreach initiatives that were planned for the summer. Smith refused to fail. He wanted to be taken serious. He'd worked too hard to get things off of the ground. So he found ways to hand out more than 500 free book bags and countless other school supplies to school children at three different back-to-school drives throughout the Charleston area.
This is where Smith met the kid on the bike. He was pedaling by their tent on his way to the store. They gave him a red book bag and he asked for two more for his siblings. The kid is still in middle school. He plays some sports but doesn’t seem to take them that serious. He’s realistic. There aren’t many kids, no matter how athletic, that make it out of the area he’s from. It shook Smith to hear that sort of negative outlook. This is what he's trying to change.
The kid on the bike seemed wise beyond his years, thoughtful and witty. He hung around for a little while cracking jokes with Smith and the other volunteers. He was full of personality and energy, enough that Smith was still thinking of him weeks after they'd met.
“What do I get out of it? A lot. In just a couple minutes, just a little conversation, that kid left us better than he arrived. At least better prepared for school," Smith said. "That's just a small example. But stuff like that just leads to something else, something bigger. So that's it for me. If that kid leaves us in a better spot than we found him, not even as a basketball player or an athlete, just maybe inspired to be a better person, then I'm happy with that."
It hit Smith as the kid pedaled away. He felt some sort of connection with him as they talked. And it's because the kid on the bike was him, a reflection of his younger self. This was his full-circle moment.
"I hope I see him again one day," Smith said, and grabbed another bookbag to greet the next kid in line.